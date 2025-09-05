Fighting Saints Announce 2025-26 Preseason Roster

Published on September 4, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

DUBUQUE, IA - The Dubuque Fighting Saints have announced their 29-man roster ahead of preseason exhibitions beginning for the 2025-26 season on Friday.

The training camp roster is as follows:

Defensemen

#4 James Russell

Huntingdon Beach, CA | 6-2, 212 | R

#5 Jack O'Brien

Kennebunkport, ME | 6-2, 205 | L

#7 Ludvig Lafton

Asker, NOR | 6-2, 187 | L

#9 Jáchym Prušek

Mlada Boleslav, CZE | 6-1, 168 | L

#19 Luke Brierley

Barrington, IL | 6-1, 185 | L

#21 Lincoln Krizizke

Waukesha, WI | 6-1, 165 | L

#23 Simonas Valivonis

Elektrenai, LTU | 6-0, 179 | L

#24 Brandt Dubey

Orchard Park, NY | 6-2, 176 | L

#26 Kristopher Richards

Malone, NY | 6-3, 209 | L

#28 Kim Elfving

Södertälje, SWE | 6-4, 198 | L

#29 Hudson Lohse

Franklin, TN | 6-1, 157 | L

Forwards

#3 Cooper Conway

Andover, MN | 6-0, 163 | L

#6 Charlie Arend - A

Wilmette, IL | 6-0, 180 | L

#10 Caden Dabrowski

Crystal Lake, IL | 5-10, 170 | R

#11 Masun Fleece

Rolling Hills, CA | 5-10, 174 | R

#12 Teddy Merrill - C

Scottsdale, AZ | 6-0, 182 | R

#13 Michael Barron - A

Canton, MI | 5-7, 163 | R

#14 Kane Johnson

West Fargo, ND | 6-2, 179 | L

#15 Hayden Russell

Huntingdon Beach, CA | 6-1, 190 | R

#16 Melvin Ekman

Stockholm, SWE | 5-11, 159 | L

#17 Dante Josefsson-Westling

Danderyd, SWE | 6-2, 187 | L

#20 Gavin Lock

Plymouth, MI | 6-1, 185 | L

#22 Colin Frank - A

Ladera Ranch, CA | 5-8, 163 | R

#25 Xavier Lieb

Nicktown, PA | 5-9, 154 | R

#27 Eetu Orpana

Lempäälä, FIN | 6-1, 196 | L

Goaltenders

#1 Roman Batih

Donetsk, UKR | 6-4, 181 | L

#30 Owen Crudale

San Diego, CA | 6-1, 187 | L

#33 Vojtech Hambálek

Varnsdorf, CZE | 6-4, 203 | R

These players will compete to be a part of the Saints' opening night maximum 24-man roster.







