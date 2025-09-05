Fighting Saints Announce 2025-26 Preseason Roster
Published on September 4, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL)
Dubuque Fighting Saints News Release
DUBUQUE, IA - The Dubuque Fighting Saints have announced their 29-man roster ahead of preseason exhibitions beginning for the 2025-26 season on Friday.
The training camp roster is as follows:
Defensemen
#4 James Russell
Huntingdon Beach, CA | 6-2, 212 | R
#5 Jack O'Brien
Kennebunkport, ME | 6-2, 205 | L
#7 Ludvig Lafton
Asker, NOR | 6-2, 187 | L
#9 Jáchym Prušek
Mlada Boleslav, CZE | 6-1, 168 | L
#19 Luke Brierley
Barrington, IL | 6-1, 185 | L
#21 Lincoln Krizizke
Waukesha, WI | 6-1, 165 | L
#23 Simonas Valivonis
Elektrenai, LTU | 6-0, 179 | L
#24 Brandt Dubey
Orchard Park, NY | 6-2, 176 | L
#26 Kristopher Richards
Malone, NY | 6-3, 209 | L
#28 Kim Elfving
Södertälje, SWE | 6-4, 198 | L
#29 Hudson Lohse
Franklin, TN | 6-1, 157 | L
Forwards
#3 Cooper Conway
Andover, MN | 6-0, 163 | L
#6 Charlie Arend - A
Wilmette, IL | 6-0, 180 | L
#10 Caden Dabrowski
Crystal Lake, IL | 5-10, 170 | R
#11 Masun Fleece
Rolling Hills, CA | 5-10, 174 | R
#12 Teddy Merrill - C
Scottsdale, AZ | 6-0, 182 | R
#13 Michael Barron - A
Canton, MI | 5-7, 163 | R
#14 Kane Johnson
West Fargo, ND | 6-2, 179 | L
#15 Hayden Russell
Huntingdon Beach, CA | 6-1, 190 | R
#16 Melvin Ekman
Stockholm, SWE | 5-11, 159 | L
#17 Dante Josefsson-Westling
Danderyd, SWE | 6-2, 187 | L
#20 Gavin Lock
Plymouth, MI | 6-1, 185 | L
#22 Colin Frank - A
Ladera Ranch, CA | 5-8, 163 | R
#25 Xavier Lieb
Nicktown, PA | 5-9, 154 | R
#27 Eetu Orpana
Lempäälä, FIN | 6-1, 196 | L
Goaltenders
#1 Roman Batih
Donetsk, UKR | 6-4, 181 | L
#30 Owen Crudale
San Diego, CA | 6-1, 187 | L
#33 Vojtech Hambálek
Varnsdorf, CZE | 6-4, 203 | R
These players will compete to be a part of the Saints' opening night maximum 24-man roster.
