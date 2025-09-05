Gamblers Grind Past Hawks

Published on September 4, 2025

The Green Bay Gamblers won the first of two exhibition games at Young Arena this week, defeating the Waterloo Black Hawks 5-2 Thursday in the first preseason action for either club.

Green Bay rode a three-goal second period toward the win. The visitors added to more in the third, while holding the Hawks to two shots on goal in the final period and 18 for the night.

Following a scoreless first 20 minutes which included just nine total shots on goal, the highlights stacked up in the second. At 3:01, David Rozsival banged in the rebound of William Samuelsson's wraparound try. Just 25 seconds later, Green Bay made it 2-0 on Sam Harris' shot through a screen from the left point.

The Hawks scored the next two, starting at 7:04 during a power play. Dylan Nolan waited for a defender to slide past, then hit the top corner from near the left dot. Then at 10:52, Nolan flipped the puck toward the net from the high slot; Chase Jatte redirected it, crossing up goalie Joey Slavick, who could only watch as it fluttered under the crossbar.

However, Green Bay went back ahead 27.4 seconds before the period ended. A turnover near the Hawks blue line created the chance for Elliot Gulley to walk to the net and slip in a backhander.

The Gamblers added two more in the third period to finish off the exhibition matchup. During a power play at 12:35, Brady O'Malley extended the margin with a successful bid from the left circle. Landon Hafele added the final goal of the night at 14:43, capitalizing when Geno Carcone slung a pass to him across the slot.

The Hawks and Gamblers are right back on ice Friday during a frantic preseason. The 6:35 rematch is one of four Waterloo exhibition games in an eight-day span. All available seats are $10 and can be ordered around the clock from tickets.waterlooblackhawks.com.

Green Bay 0 3 2 - 5

Waterloo 0 2 0 - 2

1st Period- No Scoring.Penalties-Bartley Wat (cross checking), 10:55; Knutson Gb (kneeing), 13:43.

2nd Period-1, Green Bay, Rozsival 1 (Samuelsson, Bienstock), 3:01. 2, Green Bay, Harris 1 (Timm, Kultgen), 3:26. 3, Waterloo, Nolan 1 (Jette, Whiterabbit), 7:04 (PP). 4, Waterloo, Jette 1 (Nolan, Treharne), 10:52. 5, Green Bay, Gulley 1 (Timm, Martin), 19:33. Penalties-Timm Gb (slashing), 6:46.

3rd Period-6, Green Bay, O'Malley 1 (Bienstock, Phillips), 12:35 (PP). 7, Green Bay, Hafele 1 (Cjunskis, Carcone), 14:43. Penalties-Rieber Wat (interference), 3:45; Carlson Wat (slashing), 11:43; Knutson Gb (elbowing), 18:16.

Shots on Goal-Green Bay 3-11-11-25. Waterloo 6-10-2-18.

Power Play Opportunities-Green Bay 1 / 3; Waterloo 1 / 3.

Goalies-Green Bay, Slavick 1-0-0-0 (18 shots-16 saves). Waterloo, Salajko 0-1-0-0 (25 shots-20 saves).







