Waterloo Black Hawks Weekly Preview

Published on November 4, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Two Games, Tri-City

The Black Hawks visit Central Nebraska to meet the Tri-City Storm Friday (7:05 p.m.) and Saturday (6:05 p.m.). It will be Waterloo's only trip to Kearney during the regular season and is a rematch of the first round playoff series between the teams at Young Arena in April. The Hawks won that two-game set with 2-1 and 7-3 scores. Of the 13 goals recorded in that series, Waterloo's Chase Jette is the only player to find the net who remains with the same team. Dylan Nolan scored in Game Two for the Storm but joined the Black Hawks during the offseason. Additionally, Tri-City's lineup this season features former Waterloo forward Connor Brown, who spent last winter in the NCAA with Western Michigan.

New Opponent

The Tri-City Storm are one of eight teams Waterloo has not met this season. The list also includes fellow Western Conference rivals the Fargo Force, Omaha Lancers, and Sioux Falls Stampede. Meanwhile, the Hawks have already completed this year's head-to-head schedule against the Green Bay Gamblers and Muskegon Lumberjacks. Tri-City has opened the season 7-7-1. Only one of their 15 games has been against an Eastern Conference club: a season-opening 5-0 loss to the Youngstown Phantoms during the USHL Fall Classic.

Two for Ty

Forward Ty Mason had his first two-goal game in the USHL on Friday against the Green Bay Gamblers. Both of his goals tied the contest; late in the second period, he scored to make it 2-2, then he struck again during the third to make it 3-3 and force overtime. Mason also produced a power play goal on Saturday versus the Sioux City Musketeers. He now has eight goals this season, tying him for seventh in the league.

Overtime, Year-Over-Year

Friday's win in Green Bay was only Waterloo's second overtime contest of the season. By comparison, last fall the Hawks skated in four overtimes before the end of October. Waterloo lost each of those matchups, two during the five-minute extra period and two in shootouts. The Hawks' first 2024/25 overtime win didn't happen until a November 9th shootout versus Sioux City.

Recent Games

The Hawks closed this season's series against the Green Bay Gamblers on Friday with a 4-3 overtime victory at the Resch Center. Salvatore Viviano scored the game-winning goal after Ty Mason had leveled the contest with a late six-on-five equalizer. Home on Saturday, the Sioux City Musketeers rallied in the third period to defeat Waterloo 6-3. Viviano (two assists) and Mason (goal, assist) were two of the four Waterloo players with multiple points in the loss, joined by Adyn Merrick (goal, assist) and Toby Carlson (two assists).

