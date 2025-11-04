Weekend Preview - Gamblers at Madison

Published on November 4, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Green Bay will begin a two-game road series on Friday when the Gamblers take on the Madison Capitols at Bob Suter's LEGACY 20 Arena, with puck drop scheduled for 7:05pm.

Gamblers vs Capitols - November 7th @ 7:05 pm

The Capitols enter the contest in seventh place in the Eastern Conference with a 7-6 record and 14 points. Madison is averaging 3.6 goals per game.

Madison will be led by forward Tyden Bergeson, who has recorded 12 points this season off of eight goals and four assists. Goaltender Caleb Heil will most likely be between the pipes for the Capitols and he owns a 0.877 save percentage and a 3.03 goals against average.

Gamblers vs Capitols - November 9th @ 3:05 pm

The Gamblers will conclude their weekend series against Madison, Sunday afternoon at 3:05 pm at Bob Suter's LEGACY 20 Arena.

The Capitols are fresh off a 6-2 road victory over the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders on Saturday when they put up a four-goal second period.

Madison is 2-3 at home this year while Green Bay is 2-5 on the road. The Gamblers will be looking to continue their high-scoring offense which averages 3.4 goals per game. Forward Elliot Gulley has been a big force behind Green Bay's offensive performances with 16 points off seven goals and nine assists, while defenseman Andrew O'Sullivan is third in the USHL with 11 assists.

Goaltender Leo Henriquez owns the second-lowest goals against average in the league at a 2.11 mark and is third with a 0.921 save percentage.







