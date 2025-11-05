Chambre Brings Experience to Waterloo

Published on November 5, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Waterloo, Iowa - Only one goaltender currently in the United States Hockey League has spent more minutes in a USHL crease than Michael Chambre; he returns to the league today as a Waterloo Black Hawk following a trade with the Sioux Falls Stampede.

Chambre appeared in 37 games for Sioux Falls during the 2023/24 season, and prior to that, he was a member of the U.S. National Team Development Program for two years. It adds up to 3,094 minutes played in regular season USHL competition, eclipsed only by Caleb Heil (4,375) of the Madison Capitols among active netminders in the league. Chambre joins Waterloo in exchange for forward Brock Schultz.

Chambre also played in nine collegiate hockey games during his freshman and sophomore seasons. In that time, he faced some of the premier programs in the NCAA, including Minnesota, Michigan, and Union. He made 42 saves against the Dutchmen during a game last month and stopped 30 or more shots in all seven of his college starts.

The Ft. Myers, Florida, native has a career USHL mark of 24-24-5 across 60 games, highlighted by 17 wins with the Stampede during 2023/24. Coincidentally, Chambre and Heil shared the net in Sioux Falls for part of that winter. Chambre made 30 or more saves in nine of his 37 appearances for the Stampede. His busiest night as a USHL goaltender also came on the occasion of his first league win: November 27, 2021, he was the goalie for the NTDP U17s and stopped 42 Green Bay Gamblers chances during a 5-2 road victory at the Resch Center.

In 2022, Chambre was selected to be part of the U.S. Men's National Under-18 Team during the IIHF World Under 18 Championships. He also represented the United States at competitions in Finland, Slovakia, and Switzerland during his time with the NTDP. Prior to his junior career, Chambre appeared at the AAA level for the Florida Alliance.

Schultz spent parts of three seasons with the Black Hawks. This fall, he had one goal and three assists during 12 games. In total, the East Grand Forks, Minnesota, native made 93 regular season appearances with 33 points (12 goals, 21 assists). He also contributed five postseason points (one goal, four assists) in eight playoff games during 2024 and 2025.

The Black Hawks are on the road this weekend, visiting the Tri-City Storm in Kearney, Nebraska.







