League Announces Revised Clark Cup Playoff Schedule

The United States Hockey League (USHL) has implemented a revised Clark Cup playoff schedule, effective immediately through the 2027-2028 season.

To optimize athlete recovery and provide the best possible environment for players and fans, the first round of the Clark Cup playoffs will be played the first weekend following the conclusion of the regular season. In recent years, the postseason has begun on the Monday following the end of the regular season.

The Clark Cup Playoffs open with a three-game first-round series between the #3 and #6 seeds and the #4 and #5 seeds from each conference. All three games will be played at the higher seed's home location. The top two seeded teams in each conference will receive a first-round bye.

Following the first round, all teams will reseed, and the lowest remaining seed will automatically play the #1 seed; the higher remaining seed will automatically play the #2 seed. The semifinals are best-of-five series with a 2-2-1 format, with games 1, 2, and 5 played at the higher seed.

The earliest the Clark Cup playoffs can begin is Thursday, April 9. The latest the postseason can conclude is Tuesday, May 26.







