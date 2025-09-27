Lancers Can't Overcome Storm Hot Start

The Tri-City Storm busted out offensively to win their home opener over the Omaha Lancers, 6-2, on Friday night at the Viaero Center.

After being held to one goal in its first two games of the season, Tri-City erupted for three tallies in each of the first two periods.

Ryan Aaronson scored for the second straight game as he cashed in from atop the left-circle off a faceoff win by Tommy Spencer at the 13:46 mark of the second period. Charlie Vig followed up his own shot in front of the crease and scored even with the goal line near side at 9:28 of the third.

Maddox Malmquist helped Tri-City (1-2-0-0) get off to a hot start with two goals 3:34 seconds apart in the opening period. Cooper Ernewein opened the scoring at the 8:34 mark to put the Storm in the lead for good.

