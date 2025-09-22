Ekman Named USHL Forward of the Week After Strong Start

Published on September 22, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Dubuque, IA - Fighting Saints forward Melvin Ekman has been named the United States Hockey League Forward of the Week after a five-point week to begin the season at the Fall Classic.

Ekman recorded his first-career three-point game in the season-opening 10-2 win over Sioux City on Sept. 17, scoring a goal and assisting twice in the team's historic win. Ekman followed with his first-career two-goal performance on Sept. 18 in a 5-2 win against Waterloo. Ekman's short-handed goal extended the Saints' lead to two goals in the third period.

"We are really happy for Melvin to get recognized for his performance in Pittsburgh," said Head Coach Evan Dixon. "He had a big summer and he's come in and showed immediately that he can be an impact player for our team."

In Ekman's rookie season, he scored three goals and 13 points in 44 games played. Through two games this season, he has tied his goal total and logged nearly half of his points.

Ekman has been utilized in multiple ways so far in the early season by Dixon and his coaching staff. The Swedish forward has seen time on both the power play and penalty kill in an expanded role from his rookie campaign.

The Colorado College commit paces the Saints with five points so far this season, with his short-handed tally against Waterloo also proving to be the game-winner for Dubuque. Ekman skated to a plus-five rating through two wins for the Fighting Saints.

Dubuque returns to the ice on Friday in Wisconsin for its first true road contest of the season, a rematch of the 2025 Eastern Conference Semifinals against Madison.







