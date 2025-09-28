Steel Comeback Falls Short in Loss to Madison

Published on September 27, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

GENEVA, IL - A three-goal first period from the Madison Capitols (2-2-0-0, 4 pts.) gave them a lead they didn't surrender as the Chicago Steel (2-1-0-0, 4 pts.) dropped their first game of the season in a 5-3 loss at Fox Valley Ice Arena Saturday night.

Steel forward Miles Burgin scored his third goal of the season, extending his goal streak to three games. Henry Major potted his first goal of the season in the second period, and Timo Kazda scored his second goal of the season in the third frame.

Goaltender Louis-Felix Charrois made 20 saves in his first loss of the season.

The Capitols took a 1-0 lead five minutes into Saturday's action when Gustavs Griva circled up from behind the net and fluttered a shot past the short side of Charrois.

Just 32 seconds later, Madison added another tally when Caleb Pittsley made a great play to fight off defenders and get a shot away from the slot to make it a 2-0 lead.

It took the Steel six minutes to get credit for their first shot on goal, but Chicago responded with urgency, getting on the board a minute and a half after Pittsley's goal when Aidan Dyer poked the puck away from a defender, landing on Burgin's stick in front of the crease.

Madison added one more score in the opening frame on a broken play. A centering pass from behind the net initially missed the mark but rolled to Tyden Bergeson, who fired a shot past the glove of Charrois.

Following their third goal, the Capitols had a prime chance to take a three-goal lead with a shortened 5-on-3 advantage, but Chicago's penalty kill kept the Capitols off the board and within reach.

The Steel tilted the ice their way at the end of the period with each team recording ten shots on goal heading into the second period.

Madison had two power play opportunities to try to add to its lead in the second period, but Chicago continued to stand tall while shorthanded and stymied each Madison chance. The two successful penalty kills included a strong offensive chance for Easton Pace, who deked around defenders and fired a shot that just whistled past the goal.

Shortly after Pace's great look, Madison made it a three-goal lead after Sam Kappell deflected a point shot from Nolen Geerdes.

The Steel got back to within two when Marco Senerchia fanned on a shot from the circles, but the failure to launch allowed Major to step in and rifle a shot over the glove of Capitols goaltender Caleb Heil to make it 4-2.

A scuffle at the end of the second period gave the Capitols a power play early in the third period, and they connected 1:05 into it as Kappell added his second goal of the game on a fluky shot in front of the crease.

A goal just after the halfway point of the period gave the Steel life as Pace entered in a two-on-one and fed Kazda for a one-timer goal to make it a 5-3 game.

With just over three minutes left, the Steel went to their fourth man advantage of the game and emptied their net for an extra attacker, but couldn't cut the deficit.

Chicago will head to the road next weekend to take on the Des Moines Buccaneers on Friday, Oct. 3 at 7:05 pm CT and Saturday, Oct. 4 at 6:05 pm CT.

The Steel will return home on Friday, Oct. 10 and host Pucks and Pups presented by PetSuites at 7:05 pm CT against the Dubuque Fighting Saints. Fans can bring their dogs to the game as part of this annual tradition.

