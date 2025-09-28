Lancers Fall at Cedar Rapids

Published on September 27, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

The Cedar Rapids RoughRiders scored five times in the second period to defeat the Omaha Lancers, 9-1, on Saturday night at the ImOn Ice Arena.

Tommy Spencer scored his first goal of the season to tie the game up at the 13:05 mark of the first. Kole Hyles, acquired from the RoughRiders less than two weeks ago, carried the puck behind the net from the right wing wall, passed to Connor Smith at the left point and then he found Spencer all alone in front. He transferred from the backhand to the forehand and netted his first USHL goal to make it 1-1.

Cedar Rapids (2-0-0-1) took the lead for good midway through the second period when Connor Davis scored on a two-on-one rush. That goal at the 8:54 mark came moments after Omaha (1-3-0-0) could not cash in on a three-on-two rush. The RoughRiders netted four more goals in the period and three more in the third.

The Lancers are back in Iowa next weekend when they play a pair of games against the Dubuque Fighting Saints at 7:05 next Friday and Saturday. The Lancers' home opener is Oct. 11 vs. Sioux Falls. All single-game tickets for home games as well as ticket packages are available for purchase now. Fans can visit lancers.com, email tickets@lancers.com or call 402-344-7825.







