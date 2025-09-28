Bucs Fall, 5-2, at Waterloo

Published on September 27, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Des Moines Buccaneers News Release







Waterloo, Iowa - The Des Moines Buccaneers (1-2-0-0) fell to the Waterloo Black Hawks (1-1-0-1) Saturday night at Young Arena. Waterloo's three-goal second period produced a 4-1 deficit that the Bucs could not overcome. Black Hawks forward Travis Lefere saw 3P (1G, 2A) on the night. Waterloo goalie Phileas Lachat (1-0-0-1) stopped 22 of 24 Buccaneers shots in the victory.

Waterloo forward and captain Brock Schultz tallied the first goal of the game just 45 seconds into the opening frame as his shot from the center of the left-wing circle found the back of the net. Schultz' goal was assisted by defensemen Ryan Whiterabbit and Jimmy Rieber and gave the Black Hawks the early 1-0 lead. Bucs forward Joseph Argentina buried a one-time shot to even the score 10:44 into the first period. Forwards Owen Tylec and Adam Zidlicky each had a hand in Argentina's first USHL goal that brought the score to 1-1.

A three-goal second period for the Black Hawks saw goals by Waterloo forwards Travis Lefere, Ty Mason, and Toby Carlson. Lefere and Mason scored just 36 seconds apart, at 16:36 and 17:12. Carlson scored with just four seconds remaining in the middle frame, at 19:56, to widen the Black Hawk advantage to 4-1.

Bucs forward Ryan Seelinger tallied his third goal of the season 7:38 into the final frame, tapping in defenseman Keaton Orrey's rebounded shot. Zidlicky notched the second assist on Seelinger's goal that brought the score to 4-2. The final goal of the night came from Waterloo forward Dylan Nolan, assisted by Travis Lefere and Jackson Schneider. Nolan's goal at 15:27 brought the final score to 5-2.

Join the Bucs for home opening weekend October 3 and 4, featuring a double-header against the Chicago Steel. October 3 is the home opener, with a schedule magnet giveaway, $3 off Fireball drinks, and 2-for-1 beer. October 4 is Kids' Opening Day, with a kid-run show, a hockey stick pencil giveaway, $3 off Tito's drinks, and Mug Club Saturday. Sign your kids up to participate in Kids' Opening Day here! It's also our first Signature Saturday, featuring the whole Bucs roster on the ice post-game to give autographs!







United States Hockey League Stories from September 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.