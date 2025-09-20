Bucs Fall 2-3 to Cedar Rapids in Opening Game

Published on September 20, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Des Moines Buccaneers News Release







Cranberry Township, Pa. - In a hard-fought battle for the first win of the season, the Des Moines Buccaneers (0-1-0) fell to the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders (1-0-0) 2-3 Friday evening at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex in Cranberry Township, Pa. Des Moines goalie Max Weilandt (0-1-0) suffered a loss with 19 saves on 22 shots. RoughRiders goalie Ryan Cameron (1-0-0) notched a win with 15 saves. The Bucs cap off their weekend at the Fall Classic with a game against the Tri-City Storm on Saturday, Sept. 20, at 8:00 p.m. at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex.

The RoughRiders tallied the lone goal of the opening frame on the power play, as forward David Bosco's breakaway chance snuck its way past Weilandt's glove. Bosco's goal was assisted by defenseman Mason Minor and goaltender Ryan Cameron and brought Cedar Rapids ahead 1-0.

RoughRiders forward Noel Ohgren opened the scoring of the second period, giving Cedar Rapids the 2-0 advantage at 6:27. Ohgren tapped in a rebounded shot by Grant Young, slipping the puck past a crowd of Buccaneers in front of the net. Bucs forward Nathan Delladonna responded with his first goal of the season, sending in defenseman Henry Chmiel's rebounded shot from the top of the left-wing circle off the faceoff. Forward Harper Searles also assisted on Delladonna's goal 10:06 into the middle frame.

Bucs forward Rhys Wallin evened the score 7:14 into the third period. Forward Riley Zupfer skated the puck into the offensive zone, which was picked up by defenseman Becker Wenkus. Wenkus' shot on net was tapped in by Wallin to bring the score to 2-2. Cedar Rapids forward Kyle Rohrer redirected defenseman Hawke Huff's shot to give the RoughRiders the final lead 12:23 into the final frame. Bosco also notched an assist on Rohrer's goal that brought the final score to 3-2.

Tomorrow night, the Buccaneers return to the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex to finish their weekend at the USHL Fall Classic with a match up against the Tri-City Storm at 8:00 p.m. ET. They then head to Waterloo for a single-game weekend Saturday, September 27, at 6:35 p.m. The Bucs' opening weekend is October 3 and 4, a double-header against the Chicago Steel. October 3 is the home opener, with a schedule magnet giveaway, 2-for-1 beer, and Fireball Friday. October 4 is Kids' Opening Day, with kid-run promotions, Mug Club, and Tito's Saturday. Purchase tickets for opening weekend.







United States Hockey League Stories from September 20, 2025

Bucs Fall 2-3 to Cedar Rapids in Opening Game - Des Moines Buccaneers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.