Bucs Dominate Storm for 4-1 Victory

Cranberry Township, Pa. - The Des Moines Buccaneers (1-1-0) took a dominant 4-1 win over the Tri-City Storm (0-2-0) Saturday night at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex in Cranberry Township, Pa. Bucs forward Ryan Seelinger's game-winner was one of his two goals in the second period that catapulted the Bucs to victory. Forward Blake Zielinski and defenseman Ryland Randle tallied two assists each on the night. Bucs goalie Max Weilandt (1-1-0) stopped 24 of 25 Tri-City shots in the win, outdueling Storm goalie Owen Nelson (0-1-0), who suffered a loss with 22 saves. The Bucs head to Waterloo next weekend for a single game against the Black Hawks at 6:35 p.m. at Young Arena.

Bucs forward Nathan Hauad notched his first USHL goal on the power play for the lone score of the opening frame. Hauad's shot from the top of the right-wing circle flew past Nelson at 19:56. Defenseman Keaton Orrey assisted on the goal that brought Des Moines ahead 1-0.

Returning Bucs forward Ryan Seelinger tallied his first and second goals of the season just 40 seconds apart. His first goal, 3:11 into the middle frame, was assisted by forward Blake Zielinski and defenseman Ryland Randle. Seelinger redirected Zielinski's shot to bring the advantage to 2-0. Seelinger's second goal at 3:51 came from the bottom of the right-wing circle off a pass by Zielinski to widen the gap to 3-0. Des Moines forwrad Reese Shaw added another for the Bucs late in the middle frame, finding a gap in the Storm defense to tap the puck past Nelson. Shaw's goal was assisted by Randle and forward Drew Roelofs to bring the Bucs ahead 4-0 18:57 into the second period.

Tri-City tallied the lone goal of the final frame as forward Oliver Ozogany's breakaway chance at 1:06 brought the final score to 4-1. Ozogany's goal was assisted by defensemen Bode Laylin and Alexander Matveyev.

