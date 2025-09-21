Muskegon Lumberjacks Host 2025-26 Season Opening Press Conference Thursday, 9/26

MUSKEGON, MI - The Muskegon Lumberjacks will host their annual press conference this Thursday at 2 p.m. inside Trinity Health Arena. The conference will give attending media and fans an opportunity to hear from and ask questions to Head Coach Colten St. Clair and numerous Lumberjacks players.

The Press Conference comes the day before the Lumberjacks hit the ice at Trinity Health Arena for the first time this season on Friday at 7 p.m.

This year's home opener will once again feature the Flannel Fest Street Party on Western Avenue during the afternoon on September 26th. It will also include the 2025 Clark Cup Championship banner-raising ceremony.

Admission to the press conference and Flannel Fest is free and open to the public. A ticket is required to enter the arena game on Friday night for the banner raising and game between Muskegon and Green Bay. Tickets can be purchased at muskegonlumberjacks.com.







