Stars Fall to Madison to Open 2025-26 Season

Published on September 20, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

PITTSBURGH, PA - The Lincoln Stars fell to the Madison Capitols 3-2 in Pittsburgh to kick off the 2025-26 season.

The scoring would begin in the second period for both teams as Madison scored first with a breakaway goal from Gavin Uhlenkamp to take the lead. Lincoln would respond with a break of their own as Kade Kohanski (Minnesota-Duluth) buried a puck top-shelf on the break to knot the game at one.

Madison would take the lead late in the second when Gustavs Griva was able to sneak behind the defense and put a puck past Stars goaltender Jack Solomon to put the Capitols up 2-1 heading into the third period.

The Capitols would add a power-play goal from Max Rider to take a two-goal lead heading into the final five minutes of the contest. Lefty Markonidis (Union College) would add a tally with the extra-attacker on the ice for Lincoln to cut the lead to one with two minutes to go.

Lincoln was unable to find the game-tying goal and Madison would be victorious in game one of the season for both clubs.

The stars return to action on Sunday at 1:30 CST against the USNTDP in Pittsburgh. The Stars home opener is Friday, September 26 at 7:00 PM at the Ice Box.







