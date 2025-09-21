Phantoms Surrender Early Lead, Come Back For 4-3 Shootout Win

CRANBERRY TWP., PENNSYLVANIA - After seeing a 2-0 lead turn into a 3-2 deficit, the Youngstown Phantoms (2-0-0-0, 4pts) needed a late third period goal to force overtime, enabling them to steal the extra point in the standings from the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders in a 4-3 shootout win Saturday night at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex. It was the final game of the 2025 USHL Fall Classic for the Phantoms, and the victory marked the first time in the seven-year history of the event that Youngstown won both of their games.

"A win's a win, but honestly I didn't think we were very good tonight," said Phantoms Head Coach Ryan Ward. "We got a little comfortable, got away from our game. Kudos to the guys for sticking with it."

Youngstown had a 2-0 lead before the game was nine minutes old, with both goals coming courtesy of Malachi McKinnon. Both goals were scored in similar fashion, with linemates Evan Jardine and Jack Hextall causing havoc in the blue paint and McKinnon burying a loose puck. The goals came at 4:55 and 8:34 respectively and staked Youngstown to a 2-0 lead.

Cedar Rapids chipped away with a 4-on-3 power play goal from Ruben Westerling at 14:42, Westerling putting home the rebound of a Hawke Huff shot. After a scoreless second period, Cedar Rapids drew even at 3:40 of the third when David Bosco scored his second goal in as many nights, redirecting a low shot from the right point past Vladimir Nikitin (22 saves). The RoughRiders grabbed the lead with 7:03 remaining in the game when Jason Musa 's wrister from the right circle froze Nikitin, went off the bar and it, giving Cedar Rapids their first lead of the night.

Exactly four minutes later, Youngstown tied the game. Brayden Thompson carried into the zone and chipped the puck to Matti Butkovskiy. As Butkovskiy carried down the right wall, he sent a pass back to center point, where Sean Miller was entering the zone. Miller let go a full-slapper for a one timer and ripped it past Ryan Cameron (33 saves), tying the game at 3-3.

After a scoreless overtime, Butkovskiy and Ryan Rucinski both converted in the shootout for Youngstown. Bosco was the second shooter for Cedar Rapids after Noel Ohgren was denied in the bottom of the first. As Bosco entered the zone down the right side, Nikitin came charging out of his crease and slid at Bosco, making contact with the puck. When Bosco regathered and attempted to shoot, the officials waived it off as a "double touch", giving Youngstown the shootout win.

The Phantoms won both of their games at the Fall Classic for the first time in the event's history. It was also the first time in three tries that they beat Cedar Rapids at the Fall Classic. RoughRider Head Coach Mark Carlson remains at 777 career wins, one shy of the USHL record held by legendary Waterloo coach PK O'Handley.

The Phantoms venture out for a four-game road trip before returning to the Covelli Centre for their home opener against these same RoughRiders on October 10.

By The Numbers

Shots - 36

Saves - 22

Power Play - 0/1

Penalty Kill - 3/4

Goals - McKinnon (2), Miller

Assists - Butkovskiy, Hextall, Jardine (2), Nikitin, Thompson

