Phantoms Add Buffalo Sabres Draft Pick Matouš Jan Kucharčík in Free Agency

July 14, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio - The Youngstown Phantoms have announced the acquisition of Czech forward Matouš Jan Kucharčík.

Kucharčík, 18, was born in Vipiteno, Italy, and moved to Prague, Czechia, at age 3. The 6-foot-4, 181-pound left-shot forward split the 2024-25 season between HC Slavia Praha's U20 squad and its professional club, recording seven goals and 13 assists for 20 points in 45 total games.

A fourth-round selection by the Buffalo Sabres in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft, Kucharčík recently completed his first development camp with the team in early July.

"We are pleased to welcome Matouš to Youngstown," said Phantoms co-general manager Jason Deskins. "He brings an element of size and skill that is always needed up the middle of the ice, and he is extremely intelligent. He's the perfect fit for how the Phantoms want to play, and we are ecstatic to have him here this season."

"I'm very excited to be a Phantom," Kucharčík said. "The organization has a great reputation for developing players and winning. I can't wait to get to Youngstown."

The Phantoms are set to return to Youngstown at the end of August for training camp ahead of the 2025-26 season. The team begins its campaign in mid-September at the USHL Fall Classic and opens its home slate Oct. 10 against Cedar Rapids.

