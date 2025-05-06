Coleson Hanrahan Wins 2025 Curt Hammer Award

YOUNGSTOWN, OH - The Youngstown Phantoms proudly congratulate our captain, Coleson Hanrahan, for winning the 2025 Curt Hammer Award. In both character and conduct, Coleson exemplifies the very spirit of this prestigious honor - making him a truly deserving recipient. Hanrahan joins Ryan Botterill and Mike Ambrosia as Phantoms who have earned this distinction.

On the ice, Coleson is a force. Known league-wide for his grit, leadership, and defensive prowess, he plays with unmatched intensity and integrity. While he may be among the league leaders in penalty minutes, 75 of his 126 minutes have come from standing up for his teammates - a testament to his courage and loyalty, not recklessness. Over 58 games, Coleson has taken just 18 minor penalties - nearly 50% fewer than many of his peers - showing that his physicality is purposeful and disciplined.

This season, Coleson has also elevated the offensive side of his game, increasing his points-per-game by 25% and his goals-per-game by an impressive 50%. His 7 goals and 2 game-winners place him ninth among USHL defensemen in both categories. From the moment he stepped onto the ice in a Phantoms sweater, he became a fan favorite. His "in-your-face" style, honest effort, and endless motor have made him a legend around the Covelli Centre - complete with Hanrahan FatHeads, homemade signs, and custom t-shirts. It's no surprise he's affectionately earned the nickname "Hammer."

Off the ice, Coleson's impact is just as profound. A self-described "rink rat," he lives and breathes the sport - and uses it as a way to give back. During the summer months in Massachusetts, he helps his father run youth hockey camps for kids ages 4-12, using the game to build relationships, teach life lessons, and serve his community. Here in Youngstown, Coleson is equally active. He's a regular participant in our community outreach programs, particularly at local middle schools, where he joins gym classes, engages students, and ensures every child feels seen and included. He also volunteers with the Phantoms' youth hockey practices - running drills, sharing his USHL experience, and connecting with the next generation of players.

At his billet house, Coleson continues to lead by example. Whether helping with chores, supporting his billet siblings at their games and meets, throwing in the occasional driving lesson, or simply being a respectful and responsible presence, he approaches every role in his life with humility and heart.

But perhaps no one captures Coleson's impact better than our Head Coach, Ryan Ward, who selected him to lead the Phantoms as captain this season:

Coleson embodies what it means to be the captain of the Youngstown Phantoms. His tireless commitment to our organization, his ability to connect with the Youngstown area community, and his charismatic interaction with our fans is extraordinarily special. Coleson sets the bar with his work ethic and professionalism, and has taught all of our young players what it means to truly be a leader. Coleson is going to be a leader of his peers for a long time, and there is no question that he's left Youngstown better than when he found it. It has been an honor to work side by side with Coleson as our team captain, and he is certainly deserving of the Curt Hammer Award.

In conclusion, Coleson Hanrahan fully embodies what it means to be a USHL player, a team captain, and a community leader. He wears the weight of these responsibilities with poise, humility, and strength beyond his years - and we congratulate him for receiving the 2025 Curt Hammer Award.

