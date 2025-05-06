Steel Complete 2025 USHL Draft with 11 Selections in Phase II

GENEVA, ILLINOIS - The Chicago Steel completed the 2025 USHL Draft Tuesday, adding 11 players to their group with their Phase II selections.

Over the course of Phase I and II, the Steel selected 12 defensemen, 11 forwards, and three goaltenders, joining forward James Scantlebury who was tendered by the Steel prior to the draft.

"We're very excited to add these 11 players to our organization," said Steel Assistant General Manager Bobby Goepfert. "We're confident that many will be instant contributors to our team next season and will play a pivotal role in the team's success.

It's an exciting time getting to bring in new talent to the roster and we're looking forward to having them all on the same sheet of ice for camp in June."

With their second overall pick of Phase II, the Steel selected defenseman Garrett Lindberg from Moorhead, MN. Lindberg, a North Dakota commit, played with the USA Hockey NTDP U18 team last season, tallying a goal and an assist in 23 games during USHL play. Lindberg recently competed in the U18 Men's World Championship, registering a goal and three assists in seven tournament games. Current Steel forward Teddy Mutryn joined Lindberg on Team USA.

"Garrett is a smart and well-rounded defenseman who is a leader on and off the ice. He is extremely reliable and can contribute at both ends of the ice." - Steel Assistant General Manager Bobby Goepfert

Lindberg became the fourth USA Hockey NTDP player selected by the Steel in the USHL Phase II Draft in the last two seasons.

Chicago's next pick came four rounds later at 67th overall in Round 5 when they selected goaltender Sam Caulfield. A native of Needham, MA, Caulfield had a strong 2024-2025 season with the New Hampshire Mountain Kings (NAHL), posting a .921 save percentage and 3.08 goals against average in 22 games. In two playoff games, he had a 2.50 goals against average and .943 save percentage.

"Sam is a very consistent goalie who has good size and athletic ability. He has a sound technical base paired with quick reflexes." - Goepfert

The next pick came in Round 6 at 90th overall when the Steel selected Jayden Kurtz, a 6'3" defenseman from Rogers, MN. Kurtz recorded 20 points at the high school level with Rogers High last season, tallying five goals and 15 assists. His 20 points were the third-most among defensemen.

"Jayden is a smart and steady defenseman who has size and length. He is smart and anticipates the game very well with his great instincts." - Goepfert

The Steel traded their Round 7 pick to Green Bay in exchange for goaltender Christian Kirsch, a 2024 NHL Draft pick of the San Jose Sharks in Round 4.

Kirsch represented Switzerland at the 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship and posted a 3.52 goals against average over four games. He played in three games with the Gamblers last season before playing 24 games with the Janesville Jets (NAHL) where he had a .912 save percentage.

"Christian is a talented and disciplined goalie who had a great year in Janesville and is experienced on the international stage. He's a big goalie that has a pro mindset and all the athletic tools needed for the position." - Goepfert

Chicago used its next pick at 129th overall in Round 8 to select forward Dustin Willhoft from Estonia. Willhoft skated with the Jungadler Mannheim U20 team in Germany last season and recorded 91 points (33G-58A) in 35 games. He led the team in points and assists and was second in goals.

"Dustin is a small and crafty playmaking forward that is coming off a fantastic U18 Worlds appearance. He sees the ice incredibly well and has excellent offensive tools." - Goepfert

Chicago followed up with another foreign-born selection with its 144th overall pick in Round 9 by selecting defenseman Michal Marsalek. A native of Banska Bystrica, Slovakia, Marsalek played 63 games with the Boston Hockey Academy 16U AAA program last season and finished fourth on the team with 53 points in 63 games. He led all defensemen in offensive categories with 16 goals and 37 assists.

"Michal is a pro style defenseman which is incredibly impressive being 17. He has two-way ability and can contribute in all three zones." - Goepfert

Forward Filip Novak was the next selection by the Steel in Round 10. A native of Chomutov, Czechia, Novak played for the HC Sparta Praha U17 and U20 teams last season. In eight games at the U17 level, Novak tallied 12 points (5G-7A). He scored two goals and added an assist in six games with the U20 team.

"Filip is a potential NHL prospect that has pro habits and frame. He has an excellent skillset and plays the game hard and physical." - Goepfert

Jonathan Lanza, a defenseman from Winthrop, MA, was selected next at 174th overall in Round 11. Lanza, the only 2005 birth year selected by the Steel in the draft, played in the BCHL with the Surrey Eagles and in the QMJHL with the Charlottetown Islanders last season. With the Eagles, Lanza posted six points on two goals and four assists in 25 games. The blueliner then moved onto the Islanders where he scored two goals and two assists while only serving four penalty minutes in 27 games.

"Jon is a mature and reliable defender that has a ton of experience. He has leadership qualities and provides a steady and calming presence on the back end." - Goepfert

Chicago added its second goaltender of the Phase II Draft by selecting Arseni Radkov with the 189th overall pick in Round 12. Radkov was ranked 12th among International Goaltenders in the NHL Central Scouting's Final Rankings for 2025. A UMass commit, Radkov strung together a solid 2024-2025 campaign with the Tyumenski Legion in Russia. In 19 games, Radkov posted a 3.18 goals against average and a .918 save percentage.

"Arseni is a talented goaltender that combines size and high-end athletic ability. He is quick, detailed and an ultimate competitor." - Goepfert

The Steel selected forward Joseph Erickson from Mound, MN with the 204th overall pick in Round 13. Erickson had a solid season of high school hockey at Blake School last season. He served as an assistant captain of the team and led the roster in points (52), goals (23) and assists (29). In 24 games, he was penalized just twice.

"Joseph is a big bodied forward with a nose for the net. He has the ability to finish and is a handful to defend because of his size and puck skills." - Goepfert

Fifteen picks later in Round 14, Chicago added forward Kyle Greene from Paradise, Newfoundland. Last season saw Greene play at the high school level with the Milton Academy where he head manned the team in scoring with 31 points. He also led the team in assists (23) and added eight goals.

"Kyle is a skilled forward with excellent touch and is light on his feet. He is nimble through traffic and has a great brain to manufacture offense." - Goepfert

With their final pick of the Phase II Draft, the Steel drafted defenseman Jason Millett at 234th overall in Round 15. Millett skated with the South Kent School 18U Prep team in the 2024-2025 season and ranked third on the team in scoring in 18U play with 64 points (18G-46A). His 46 assists were the second-most on the team and he led defensemen in all scoring categories.

"Jason is a strong bodied mobile defenseman that can break out pucks with his feet and processing ability. He is fast in transition and unafraid to join the offense off the rush or on the blue line." - Goepfert

With the USHL draft in the books, the Steel will turn their attention to the 2025 Tryout/Development Camp which is scheduled to take place from June 5 to June 9 at Fox Valley Ice Arena. The camp is open to the public for games June 6 to June 9 with a schedule to be released prior to camp.

The 2025-2026 Steel schedule is expected to be released in June.

