Steel Select 15 Players in Phase I of 2025 USHL Draft

May 6, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

GENEVA, ILLINOIS - The Chicago Steel completed Phase I of the 2025 USHL Draft Monday, adding 15 players to their group from the 2009 birth year.

The selections join forward James Scantlebury, who was tendered by the Steel prior to the draft.

"We are excited to add these 15 young men to our group," said Steel Assistant General Manager Bobby Goepfert. "These players were draft targets of ours because of the talent and passion they play with and their desire to be a part of our organization. We couldn't be happier about our class and are looking forward to having them out in Chicago."

With Scantlebury taking the place of the Steel's first round pick, Chicago's first selection came in Round 2 at 17th overall when they selected defenseman Trevor Shorter. A local product from Elmhurst, IL, the 6'6" blueliner appeared in 69 games with the Chicago Mission 15U AAA team last season and secured 36 points (6G-30A) with a +27 plus-minus rating.

"Trevor is a top defenseman in this birth year. He is a big and long defender who is highly athletic with excellent skating ability for his size and is a tough defender with length. He has tremendous upside that we are extremely excited about." - Goepfert

Reese Tracy, a forward from Fort Myers, FL, was Chicago's next selection at 32nd overall in Round 3. Tracy played for the Florida Alliance North 15O AAA squad last season and posted 75 points (37G-38A) in 47 games. His 37 goals led the team, and his 38 assists were second.

In the 2023-2024 season, Tracy scored 81 points (31G-50A) in 61 games with the Florida Alliance 14U team.

"Reese is an extremely intelligent player with excellent puck skills and an elite brain. He creates offense with his feet, skill and IQ. He is fun to watch and has great creativity and poise with the puck." - Goepfert

Six picks later, still in Round 3, the Steel added Kage Flory, a defenseman from Grand Island, NY. Flory played in 20 games with the Little Caesars 15U AAA team last season and scored at over a point-per-game clip, collecting 23 points with ten goals and 13 assists.

"Kage is an offensive defenseman that has a dynamic element to his game. He can move pucks quickly and efficiently, allowing his teams to play fast." - Goepfert

Flory's selection marked the first time the Steel drafted two defensemen in their first three picks of the Phase I Draft since 2014 when they selected Matt Kiersted with their first pick and Brett Callahan with their third.

At 47th overall in Round 4, the Steel selected another defenseman, Eliott Schultz, from Minnetonka, MN. Schultz played 14 games in the Prep Elite League last season and tallied an assist. He is the younger brother of current Steel forward Ashton Schultz.

"Eliott is an incredibly intelligent and smooth defender. He has an excellent skillset and brain to both defend and jump in on offense. He has a confidence and composed nature that is impressive for his age." - Goepfert

Forward Camillo Milani was Chicago's next selection in Round 5 with the 62nd overall pick. From Oakville, ON, Milani played for the Toronto Marlboros U16 AAA team in the Greater Toronto Hockey League last season and finished second on the team in scoring with 47 points. He tallied 21 goals and 26 assists.

Milani led the U15 Toronto Marlboros in the 2023-2024 season with 54 points (31G-23A).

"Camillo is a playmaking forward that plays with energy and passion. His work ethic is impressive. He has excellent hockey sense, great stick skill and creates through will, skill and effort." - Goepfert

Two picks later, the Steel selected Jackson Mahley, a defenseman from St. Louis, MO. Mahley split time between the Madison Capitols 16U AAA team and Ladue Horton Watkins High School Hockey last season. The 6'3" defenseman recorded 14 points (3G-11A) in 15 16U games and scored at a two points-per-game clip at the high school level with 18 points in nine games.

"Jack has a great combination of size and tools. He defends hard and breaks out pucks with his skating ability and quick decision making. He is a threat in the offensive zone and is an impact player in all three zones." - Goepfert

In Round 6, the Steel selected Kaden Mote with the 77th overall pick. A forward from Denver, CO, Mote skated with Okanagan Hockey Colorado 15U AAA team last season and posted strong numbers. In 48 games, Mote scored 62 points and tallied 29 goals.

"Kaden has excellent skating ability and plays the game with pace and skill. He's a smart player that has a tremendous shot and is dangerous in the offensive zone." - Goepfert

With the 92nd overall pick in Round 7, Chicago selected its fifth defenseman in the draft by adding Logan Urben, a blueliner from Madison, WI. Urben played each of the last two seasons with the Shattuck St. Mary's AAA program and played in 60 games at the 15U level in 2024-2025, tallying 37 points.

"Logan is an athletic two-way defender that has a reliability to his game. He plays the game hard and smart and sees the ice well in transition." - Goepfert

The Steel drafted forward Nolan Shorter, the twin brother of second round selection Trevor Shorter, in Round 8 with their 107th overall pick. Nolan also played for the Chicago Mission 15U AAA team last season and potted 32 points in 63 games, two points shy of his brother. He scored 12 goals and added 22 assists.

"Nolan is a tall and long forward who has a will to play physical and use his length to create offense. His ceiling is exciting." - Goepfert

Luke Warrener, a defenseman from East Amherst, NY, was the next Steel pick at 122nd overall in Round 9. Warrener appeared in 32 games for the South Alberta Hockey Academy U18 team last year and posted 15 points (6G-9A).

"Luke is a tough defender who can be physical and set the tone. He moves well and has an excellent combination of size and skill." - Goepfert

At pick #137 in Round 10, the Steel selected Karter Lundmark, a forward from Coatesville, PA who had a strong season with the Bishop Kearney Selects 15U AAA team last year. In 70 games with the Selects last season, Lundmark recorded 87 points (42G-45A) in 70 games. The dynamic, 6'0" forward led the team in goals and was third in assists.

"Karter is a smart and competitive player that plays the game the right way. He is intelligent with the puck and has excellent hockey sense that creates opportunities for himself and his teammates." - Goepfert

Forward Anthony Sargo was Chicago's next selection in Round 11 with the 152nd overall pick. Sargo wrapped up his third season in the Pittsburgh Penguins Elite program with a 48-point season at the 15U level. The year prior in 14U play, he recorded 80 points in 64 games.

"Anthony plays a fearless game. He possesses an elite brain and is shifty and dangerous with or without the puck." - Goepfert

Chicago drafted goaltender Alex Wang with their next pick at 167th overall in Round 12. Wang most recently played for the Boston Hockey Academy 16U AAA team and posted a 1.30 goals against average and a .944 save percentage in eight games with a perfect 8-0-0-0 record.

"Alex has a great combination of size and skill. He fills the net with his size and has the athletic ability to make complex saves. He reads the play well and has an incredibly high ceiling that we are excited to work with." - Goepfert

Wang became just the third goalie to be selected by the Steel during the Phase I Draft since 2018.

A familiar name joined the Steel in Round 13, as the Steel selected forward Dean Deschamps with the 182nd pick. Dean is the son of former Steel Associate Head Coach Matt Deschamps, who was with the Steel for four seasons and is now an assistant coach at the University of Michigan. Dean played 20 games for the Compuware 15U AAA team last season and scored six points (2G-4A).

"Dean is a tough and physical player. He is a leader that plays hard and smart. He will do whatever it takes for his team and has excellent upside." - Goepfert

With their final pick in the Phase I Draft, the Steel selected Malik L'Italien in Round 14 with the 196th pick. A defenseman from Montreal, QC, L'Italien played with the Stanstead College Varsity Hockey team last season and appeared in 72 games for the club. He scored ten goals and collected 37 assists.

"Malik is a special player out of Quebec. He has the size and elite toolbox that impacts every game. He defends well with his feet and length and has incredible offensive instincts." - Goepfert

The draft will continue with Phase II Tuesday beginning at 11:00 a.m. CT. Phase II is open to players of all ages who are eligible to play junior hockey and are not currently on one of the protected USHL rosters. The Phase II Draft continues until all member clubs have filled their Initial Protected List to a total of 50 players, including those who were previously protected from the team's affiliate list.

The 2025-2026 Steel schedule is expected to be released in June.

