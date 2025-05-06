Coleson Hanrahan Named Curt Hammer Award Winner

May 6, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL) News Release







The United States Hockey League (USHL) has announced Coleson Hanrahan of the Youngstown Phantoms as the recipient of the Curt Hammer Award for the 2024-2025 season.

Since 1989, the Curt Hammer Award has annually recognized the player who distinguishes himself both on and off the ice by demonstrating outstanding performance skills, pride, and determination. Hanrahan becomes the third member of the Phantoms to win the award, joining Ryan Botterill (2023-24) and Mike Ambrosia (2011-12).

Playing with grit, tenacity, and leadership, Hanrahan had seven goals and 19 assists in 60 games for the Phantoms, averaging .43 points per game in his first full USHL season. The Longmeadow, Mass. native, University of Massachusetts commit, and Youngstown captain became a fan favorite, earning the nickname "Hammer" for his physicality and willingness to stand up for his teammates.

Off the ice, Hanrahan regularly participates in the Phantoms' community outreach programs, such as middle school visits and hockey practices for Youngstown's youth programs. During summers, he helps his father develop a love of the game for kids in his hometown.

"Coleson embodies what it means to be the captain of the Youngstown Phantoms. His tireless commitment to our organization, his ability to connect with the Youngstown area community, and his charismatic interaction with our fans is extraordinarily special," said Phantoms Head Coach Ryan Ward. "Coleson sets the bar with his work ethic and professionalism and has taught all of our young players what it means to truly be a leader. Coleson is going to be a leader of his peers for a long time, and there is no question that he's left Youngstown better than when he found it. It has been an honor to work side by side with Coleson as our team captain, and he is certainly deserving of the Curt Hammer Award."

Curt Hammer served as president of the Des Moines Buccaneers for three seasons (1984-87) and was secretary for the USHL. Hammer was a dedicated volunteer and supporter of hockey in the Des Moines community until succumbing to cancer in 1987. The award was established to honor his commitment to the league and the perseverance he displayed in continuing his work through hockey while battling the illness.

• Discuss this story on the United States Hockey League message board...





United States Hockey League Stories from May 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.