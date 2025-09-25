One-Game Weekend in Waterloo

Published on September 25, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Des Moines Buccaneers News Release







Game: Date: Time: Location:

Des Moines at Waterloo 9/27 6:35 p.m. Young Arena

Results: Week of Sept. 19 - 25 Record: 1-1-0-0

Cedar Rapids (3) at Des Moines (2) on Sept. 19

Des Moines (4) at Tri-City (1) on Sept. 20

Des Moines Top Scorers:

Ryan Seelinger (F) - 2GP | 2G | 0A | 2P

Ryland Randle (D) - 2GP | 0G | 2A | 2P

Blake Zielinski (F) - 2GP | 0G | 2A | 2P

Des Moines Goaltenders:

Max Weilandt - 2GP | 1-1-0-0 | 2.01 GAA | 0.915 SV%

Bucs Notes:

Bucs forwards Ryan Seelinger and Blake Zielinski and defenseman Ryland Randle each tallied a two-point night against Tri-City on Sept. 20. Seelinger netted two goals, while Zielinski and Randle eached picked up two assists.

Forward Ryland Rooney has verbally committed to the University of Wisconsin - Madison to play NCAA DI hockey.

The Buccaneers have named their leadership group for the 2025-26 season. Defenseman Ryan Kroll will be wearing the "C" while forwards Harper Searles and Nathan Delladonna will be sporting "A"s.

WATERLOO

Team Comparison

Des Moines Waterloo

Overall Record

1-1-0-0

0-1-0-1

Home Record

0-1-0-0

0-0-0-1

Away Record

1-0-0-0 0-1-0-0

Goals For

6

5

Goals Against

4

9

PP%

11.1%

25.0%

PK%

87.5%

83.3%

Previous and Upcoming Meetings

Des Moines at Waterloo on Sept. 27

Waterloo at Des Moines on Nov. 14

Des Moines at Waterloo on Nov. 15

Waterloo at Des Moines on Dec. 9

Waterloo at Des Moines on Dec. 13

Des Moines at Waterloo on Dec. 31

Waterloo at Des Moines on Mar. 1

Des Moines at Waterloo on Mar. 13

Record: 0-0-0 Home: 0-0-0 Away: 0-0-0

Waterloo Top Scorers:

Viktor Eriksson (F) - 2GP | 2G | 0A | 2P

Ty Mason (F) - 2GP | 1G | 1A | 2P

Drew Waterfield (F) - 2GP | 1G | 1A | 2P

Waterloo Goaltenders:

Phileas Lachat - 1GP | 0-0-0-1 | 2.77 GAA | .900 SV%

JJ Salajko - 1GP | 0-1-0-0 | 5.04 GAA | .844 SV%

Black Hawks Notes:

Waterloo has welcomed Scott Gordon as Head Coach for the 2025-26 season. His home debut with the team will be this Saturday against the Bucs. Gordon has coached at the AHL and NHL level since 2000.

Next Week's Promotions: October 3 & 4

It's opening weekend at the MidAmerican Energy Company Recplex October 3 & 4 as the Bucs host the Chicago Steel for a thrilling double-header! October 3 is the home opener, with a schedule magnet giveaway, $3 off Fireball drinks, and 2-for-1 beer. October 4 is Kids' Opening Day, with a kid-run show, a hockey stick pencil giveaway, $3 off Tito's drinks, and Mug Club Saturday. Sign your kids up to participate in Kids' Opening Day here! It's also our first Signature Saturday, featuring the whole Bucs roster on the ice post-game to give autographs!

Single-game tickets available now! Click here for more information.

About the Buccaneers

Founded in 1980, the Des Moines Buccaneers are a proud member of the United States Hockey League (USHL), the nation's premier junior hockey league. The Bucs have a history of success in the USHL, including 4 Clark Cup Championships, 4 Anderson Cup Championships, and 54 alumni drafted to the National Hockey League, including Stanley Cup Champions Kyle Okposo, Alex Chiasson, Trevor Lewis, Davis Drewiske, and Erik Cole. The organization is committed to developing young players on and off the ice, preparing them for a future in collegiate and professional careers. Known for their passionate fan base, the Bucs play their home games at The MidAmerican Energy Company RecPlex, a multi-sport complex in West Des Moines, Iowa.

To learn more, visit www.bucshockey.com or follow the Bucs on social media: @bucshockey on X and Instagram, @desmoinesbuccaneers on TikTok, and Des Moines Buccaneers on Facebook. For more information about ticket packages, including season and group outings, please contact (515) 278-2827.







United States Hockey League Stories from September 25, 2025

One-Game Weekend in Waterloo - Des Moines Buccaneers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.