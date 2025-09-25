MAD About Cowbells

Published on September 25, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Waterloo, Iowa - Cowbells are an ever-present part of the hockey atmosphere at Young Arena, and anyone who doesn't like them might not enjoy the Waterloo Black Hawks' game on Saturday, October 4th.

While some United States Hockey League arenas have banned visiting fans from bringing cowbells to the rink, the Black Hawks will be handing out more. The first 500 kids in attendance will receive a mini cowbell, courtesy of Hansen's Dairy in Hudson.

"In Party Town, we are proud of our cowbells, and we want our fans to revel in the tradition that we've built here in Waterloo," said Black Hawks President and Chief Operating Officer Joe Greene. "It was wonderful that Hansen's Dairy was able to join us on this promotion right at the start of the season so kids who receive these cowbells can bring them back all year long."

The mini cowbells are black and feature the Black Hawks logo on one side, with the Hansen's Dairy logo on the other.

The Hansen family has farmed in the Cedar Valley for more than 150 years, and their dairy herd originated in the 1950s. In 2004, Hansen's Dairy opened their on-farm creamery. The milk processed there comes from a single source - the cows in Hansen's closed herd. They also make butter, cheese curds, heavy cream, and more than 20 flavors of ice cream. Their products are available in Hansen's Cedar Falls and Waterloo retail stores, plus 40 other locations. Farm tours are available through mid-October; for more information and reservations, visit hansendairy.com.

Tickets for the 6:35 p.m. October 4th matchup - and all Black Hawks home games - are on sale from tickets.waterlooblackhawks.com or by calling the Domino's Black Hawks Box Office at (319) 291-7680. Black Hawks fans in attendance for the October 4th matchup will also receive a 2025/26 poster schedule, presented by Karen's Print Rite. And it's Small Business Appreciation Night, presented by Weicks Media; small business owners can receive two free tickets by completing a short form available from waterlooblackhawks.com.

*Waterloo, Iowa-*Cowbells are an ever-present part of the hockey atmosphere at Young Arena, and anyone who doesn't like them might not enjoy the Waterloo Black Hawks' game on Saturday, October 4th.

While some United States Hockey League arenas have banned visiting fans from bringing cowbells to the rink, the Black Hawks will be handing out more. The first 500 kids in attendance will receive a mini cowbell, courtesy of Hansen's Dairy in Hudson.

"In Party Town, we are proud of our cowbells, and we want our fans to revel in the tradition that we've built here in Waterloo," said Black Hawks President and Chief Operating Officer Joe Greene. "It was wonderful that Hansen's Dairy was able to join us on this promotion right at the start of the season so kids who receive these cowbells can bring them back all year long."

The mini cowbells are black and feature the Black Hawks logo on one side, with the Hansen's Dairy logo on the other.

The Hansen family has farmed in the Cedar Valley for more than 150 years, and their dairy herd originated in the 1950s. In 2004, Hansen's Dairy opened their on-farm creamery. The milk processed there comes from a single source - the cows in Hansen's closed herd. They also make butter, cheese curds, heavy cream, and more than 20 flavors of ice cream. Their products are available in Hansen's Cedar Falls and Waterloo retail stores, plus 40 other locations. Farm tours are available through mid-October; for more information and reservations, visit hansendairy.com.

Tickets for the 6:35 p.m. October 4th matchup - and all Black Hawks home games - are on sale from tickets.waterlooblackhawks.com or by calling the Domino's Black Hawks Box Office at (319) 291-7680. Black Hawks fans in attendance for the October 4th matchup will also receive a 2025/26 poster schedule, presented by Karen's Print Rite. And it's Small Business Appreciation Night, presented by Weicks Media; small business owners can receive two free tickets by completing a short form available from waterlooblackhawks.com.

*Waterloo, Iowa-*Cowbells are an ever-present part of the hockey atmosphere at Young Arena, and anyone who doesn't like them might not enjoy the Waterloo Black Hawks' game on Saturday, October 4th.

While some United States Hockey League arenas have banned visiting fans from bringing cowbells to the rink, the Black Hawks will be handing out more. The first 500 kids in attendance will receive a mini cowbell, courtesy of Hansen's Dairy in Hudson.

"In Party Town, we are proud of our cowbells, and we want our fans to revel in the tradition that we've built here in Waterloo," said Black Hawks President and Chief Operating Officer Joe Greene. "It was wonderful that Hansen's Dairy was able to join us on this promotion right at the start of the season so kids who receive these cowbells can bring them back all year long."

The mini cowbells are black and feature the Black Hawks logo on one side, with the Hansen's Dairy logo on the other.

The Hansen family has farmed in the Cedar Valley for more than 150 years, and their dairy herd originated in the 1950s. In 2004, Hansen's Dairy opened their on-farm creamery. The milk processed there comes from a single source - the cows in Hansen's closed herd. They also make butter, cheese curds, heavy cream, and more than 20 flavors of ice cream. Their products are available in Hansen's Cedar Falls and Waterloo retail stores, plus 40 other locations. Farm tours are available through mid-October; for more information and reservations, visit hansendairy.com.

Tickets for the 6:35 p.m. October 4th matchup - and all Black Hawks home games - are on sale from tickets.waterlooblackhawks.com or by calling the Domino's Black Hawks Box Office at (319) 291-7680. Black Hawks fans in attendance for the October 4th matchup will also receive a 2025/26 poster schedule, presented by Karen's Print Rite. And it's Small Business Appreciation Night, presented by Weicks Media; small business owners can receive two free tickets by completing a short form available from waterlooblackhawks.com.

Waterloo, Iowa-Cowbells are an ever-present part of the hockey atmosphere at Young Arena, and anyone who doesn't like them might not enjoy the Waterloo Black Hawks' game on Saturday, October 4th.

While some United States Hockey League arenas have banned visiting fans from bringing cowbells to the rink, the Black Hawks will be handing out more. The first 500 kids in attendance will receive a mini cowbell, courtesy of Hansen's Dairy in Hudson.

"In Party Town, we are proud of our cowbells, and we want our fans to revel in the tradition that we've built here in Waterloo," said Black Hawks President and Chief Operating Officer Joe Greene. "It was wonderful that Hansen's Dairy was able to join us on this promotion right at the start of the season so kids who receive these cowbells can bring them back all year long."

The mini cowbells are black and feature the Black Hawks logo on one side, with the Hansen's Dairy logo on the other.

The Hansen family has farmed in the Cedar Valley for more than 150 years, and their dairy herd originated in the 1950s. In 2004, Hansen's Dairy opened their on-farm creamery. The milk processed there comes from a single source - the cows in Hansen's closed herd. They also make butter, cheese curds, heavy cream, and more than 20 flavors of ice cream. Their products are available in Hansen's Cedar Falls and Waterloo retail stores, plus 40 other locations. Farm tours are available through mid-October; for more information and reservations, visit hansendairy.com.

Tickets for the 6:35 p.m. October 4th matchup - and all Black Hawks home games - are on sale from tickets.waterlooblackhawks.com or by calling the Domino's Black Hawks Box Office at (319) 291-7680. Black Hawks fans in attendance for the October 4th matchup will also receive a 2025/26 poster schedule, presented by Karen's Print Rite. And it's Small Business Appreciation Night, presented by Weicks Media; small business owners can receive two free tickets by completing a short form available from waterlooblackhawks.com.

Waterloo, Iowa - Cowbells are an ever-present part of the hockey atmosphere at Young Arena, and anyone who doesn't like them might not enjoy the Waterloo Black Hawks'game on Saturday, October 4th.

While some United States Hockey League arenas have banned visiting fans from bringing cowbells to the rink, the Black Hawks will be handing out more. The first 500 kids in attendance will receive a mini cowbell, courtesy of Hansen's Dairy in Hudson.

" In Party Town, we are proud of our cowbells, and we want our fans to revel in the tradition that we've built here in Waterloo, " said Black Hawks President and Chief Operating Officer Joe Greene.

" It was wonderful that Hansen's Dairy was able to join us on this promotion right at the start of the season so kids who receive these cowbells can bring them back all year long.

"

The mini cowbells are black and feature the Black Hawks logo on one side, with the Hansen's Dairy logo on the other.

The Hansen family has farmed in the Cedar Valley for more than 150 years, and their dairy herd originated in the 1950s. In 2004, Hansen's Dairy opened their on-farm creamery. The milk processed there comes from a single source -- the cows in Hansen's closed herd. They also make butter, cheese curds, heavy cream, and more than 20 flavors of ice cream. Their products are available in Hansen's Cedar Falls and Waterloo retail stores, plus 40 other locations. Farm tours are available through mid-October; for more information and reservations, visit hansendairy.com.

Tickets for the 6:35 p.m. October 4th matchup - and all Black Hawks home games - are on sale from tickets.waterlooblackhawks.com or by calling the Domino's Black Hawks Box Office at (319) 291-7680. Black Hawks fans in attendance for the October 4th matchup will also receive a 2025/26 poster schedule, presented by Karen's Print Rite. And it's Small Business Appreciation Night, presented by Weicks Media; small business owners can receive two free tickets by completing a short form available from waterlooblackhawks.com.

