Opening Night with Magnet Schedule Giveaway and Post-Game Skate with the Steel this Saturday

Published on September 24, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

GENEVA, ILLINOIS - Following two victories in as many games at the Dick's Sporting Goods USHL Fall Classic, the Chicago Steel will return to Geneva to open their home slate of games on Saturday, September 27, at 6:05 pm CT for Opening Night at Fox Valley Ice Arena against the Madison Capitols.

The 2025-2026 season marks the team's 11th and final season at Fox Valley Ice Arena in Geneva before relocating to Fifth Third Arena in downtown Chicago in the summer of 2026.

Saturday is the opening of the Steel's Fox Valley Farewell Tour, a season-long campaign that will celebrate the club's final year of play at Fox Valley Ice Arena in Geneva and feature music-themed nights, giveaways, in-game promotions, and more.

Fans will want to head to Fox Valley Ice Arena early for the game to experience a red carpet entrance with photo opportunities, and the first 500 fans will receive a 2025-2026 tour-themed magnet schedule presented by Teqworks. After the game, fans can lace up their skates and take the ice with the team for a Post-Game Skate with the Steel. Fans are invited to bring their own skates or they may rent them from Fox Valley Ice Arena for $5.

The Steel (2-0-0-0, 4 pts.) finished with a flawless record at the USHL Fall Classic last weekend with a 5-1 win over Sioux Falls on Sept. 18 followed by a 4-1 triumph against Omaha on Sept. 19. It was the first time the team finished the annual event with an undefeated record since 2022-2023, a season that saw the Steel finish atop the Eastern Conference standings. Chicago's opening victory featured the first career goals for Miles Burgin, James Scantlebury, and Timo Kazda. Goaltender Louis-Felix Charrois was nearly perfect in his Steel debut, stopping 33 of 34 shots to record his first USHL win.

The Steel finished the trip with another impressive performance as Luke Goukler scored his first career hat trick to lift Chicago over Omaha. Burgin scored for the second consecutive game, and Sam Caulfield earned his first USHL win in his Steel debut with an 18-save performance.

Scantlebury found the scoresheet in both Fall Classic games for the Steel, becoming the first Steel tender to score a point in his first two games with the team since Steel alum and 2024 NHL Draft first overall pick Macklin Celebrini accomplished the feat in 2022-2023.

The Madison Capitols (1-1-0-0, 2 pts.) started the Fall Classic with a 3-2 win over Lincoln on Sept. 20 but dropped their second game 4-3 to Fargo on Sept. 21, surrendering a 3-0 lead in the game. Third-year Capitols forward Gavin Uhlenkamp potted the first goal followed by tallies from Gustavs Griva and Max Rider in the team's lone win.

Capitols tender Michael Tang scored a goal in his second game with the team. A forward from Toronto, Ontario, Tang became the fourth tender in Capitols franchise history and was the second this summer after the team tendered forward Stephen Cover days before Tang.

The Steel are 46-18-5-0 all-time against Madison and 24-9-2-0 on home ice. Saturday is the first of eight matchups against the Capitols this season. The two will square off for three consecutive games in Madison later this season in January. Chicago recorded two wins in eight games (2-5-1-0) against the Capitols during the 2024-2025 season. Madison scored 26 goals in the first five games against the Steel last season.

Following Opening Night, Chicago will take to the road and take on the Des Moines Buccaneers for a pair of matchups on Friday, Oct. 3 at 7:05 pm CT and Saturday, Oct. 4 at 6:05 pm CT.

The Steel will return home and invite fans to bring their furry four-legged friends to Pucks and Pups presented by PetSuites on Friday, Oct. 10 at 7:05 pm CT against the Dubuque Fighting Saints.

Until Sept. 26, fans can purchase the Chicago Hockey Deal, which includes a ticket to Steel Opening Night on Sept. 27 plus four Steel home games of your choice and a Chicago Blackhawks preseason home game for just $75.

Single-game, group, and premium seating tickets for the 2025-2026 season are also on sale now.

For more information, call 855-51-STEEL or visit ChicagoSteelHockeyTeam.com.

Chicago Steel Upcoming Schedule presented by Midwest Orthopaedics at Rush:

Saturday, September 27 vs. Madison Capitols (6:05 pm CT) | Opening Night | Magnet Schedule Giveaway presented by Teqworks (first 500 fans) | Post-Game Skate with the Steel

Friday, October 3 at Des Moines Buccaneers (7:05 pm CT)

Saturday, October 4 at Des Moines Buccaneers (6:05 pm CT)







