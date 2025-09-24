Weekend Preview: Sep. 26-27, 2025

Published on September 24, 2025

OMAHA (1-1-0-0, 2 PTS) @ TRI-CITY (0-2-0-0, 0 PTS) Friday, Sep. 26 Viaero Center- 7:05 PM CST

@CEDAR RAPIDS (1-0-0-1, 3 PTS) Saturday, Sep. 27 ImOn Ice Arena - 7:05 PM CST

Lancers To Go From West To East This Week: The Lancers will resume the rivalry with the Tri-City Storm Friday Night at the Viaero Center... The Lancers are 46-48-2-2 all time at the Viaero Center-dating back to November of 2000... The Lancers have also been outscored by the Storm all-time at the Viaero Center, 324-273... One area where the Lancers have dominated the Storm on the road would be when extra time is needed... Omaha is 13-4 at the Viaero Center when going to overtime or a shootout... Unlike Kearney, Cedar Rapids has suited the Omaha Lancers well... Omaha is 21-13-0-3 all-time at ImOn Ice Arena-outscoring the Rough Riders, 116-100, when visiting 'The Stable...'

Storm Off To A Sluggish Start: The Tri-City Storm are currently 0-2-0-0 to start the season after being outscored by a combined 9-1 in their first two games of the season back in Pittsburgh... It's the first time since 2012 that the Storm have started the season with back-to-back losses in regulation... One of the things Tri-City wants to put an end to against Omaha is a streak involving special teams. The Lancers have killed off the last 24 Tri-City power-plays dating back to April of 2024.

Tri-City Players To Watch:

- Forward Lincoln Hjelm will go up against his hometown team this Friday night... The Omaha native came off a 13-point season (4+9), including a goal coming against the Lancers last November...

- Lancers will see a familiar face in defenseman Kash Crawford... Crawford will play in his sixth career USHL game this Friday and will look to spoil his former team in their first true road game of the 2025-26 campaign...

RoughRiders To Conclude Omaha's Week: The Cedar Rapids Rough Riders will play host to the Omaha Lancers Saturday night in Cedar Rapids, Iowa... The Lancers hold an overall regular-season record of 46-21-1-7 against the 'Riders since Cedar Rapids joined the USHL in the fall of 1999... During that same sequence the Lancers have outscored the Rough Riders, 262-196... The RoughRiders have also gone on a long drought without registering a shorthanded goal against the Lancers with the last one coming back in January of 2013... Head coach Mark Carlson enters this weekend one victory away from moving into a tie with P.K. O'Handley (778) for the most regular-season wins in USHL history...

Rough Riders To Watch:

- Forward Jason Musa is back for a second season with the 'Riders... Musa registered 2 points (0+2) against Omaha last season and has now tallied 26 points (7+19) in his USHL career...

- Forward David Bosco has gotten off to hot start to the young season, recording 3 points (2+1) over the first two games of the season... Bosco scored in both of Tri-City's Fall Classic games and opened up the trip to Pennsylvania with a 2-point night (1+1) vs. Des Moines last Friday...

Arena Facts:

Viaero Center - Location: Kearney, Nebraska... Year Opened: 2000... Capacity: 5,000...

ImOn Ice Arena - Location: Cedar Rapids, Iowa... Year Opened: 2000... Capacity: 3,850...







