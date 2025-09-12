Steel Fall to Lumberjacks in Muskegon

Published on September 12, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

In preseason action Friday morning, the Chicago Steel fell to the Muskegon Lumberjacks 4-1 at Trinity Health Arena...Forward Easton Pace scored the lone Steel goal six minutes into the opening period before Muskegon answered with the tying goal two minutes later...Muskegon finished the game with four unanswered goals...The Steel have scored the game's first goal in all three preseason matchups.

Colorado College commit Easton Pace scored in his Steel debut in the first period. Pace was acquired in a trade with Tri-City earlier this week. He appeared in 29 games for Tri-City last season and tallied five goals, two of them game-winners.

Louis-Felix Charrois made his Steel debut in net and stopped 12 of 14 shots. Sam Caulfield entered the game in the second period and made 10 saves on 11 shots.

Chicago will close out the preseason with a matchup at home against Muskegon Saturday night.

The regular season will begin Thursday, September 18 vs. Sioux Falls at the USHL Fall Classic in Cranberry Township, PA.

Chicago Steel Upcoming Schedule presented by Midwest Orthopaedics at Rush:

Saturday, September 13 vs. Muskegon Lumberjacks (6:05 pm CT) | Preseason

Thursday, September 18 vs. Sioux Falls Stampede (3:30 pm CT) | DICK'S Sporting Goods USHL Fall Classic

Friday, September 19 vs. Omaha Lancers (7:00 pm CT) | DICK'S Sporting Goods USHL Fall Classic







