Lumberjacks Acquire Brock Fairbanks from New Mexico Ice Wolves (NAHL)

Published on November 17, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Muskegon Lumberjacks News Release







MUSKEGON, MI - Monday afternoon, the Muskegon Lumberjacks announced a trade with the New Mexico Ice Wolves of the North American Hockey League. In the trade, the Lumberjacks welcome a talented forward, Brock Fairbanks, to Muskegon.

Muskegon Receives:

Brock Fairbanks, 2007, F

New Mexico Receives:

Future Considerations

A native of Oakdale, MN, Fairbanks is in his first season of Junior Hockey after spending each of the last three seasons at Gentry Academy in Minnesota High School Hockey. His time at Gentry was nothing short of spectacular. Through 16 games last season, he had 38 points on 16 goals and 16 assists. The year before that, 31 points in 27 games.

Now in Junior Hockey, Fairbanks has appeared in 19 NAHL games for New Mexico, recording at least one point in 14 of them. His biggest production of the season came on November 11th with 4 points (1g, 3a) against the Odessa Jackalopes. On the season, Fairbanks has 21 points.

Head Coach of the Lumberjacks, Colten St. Clair, said, "We have been able to watch Brock play all season in the North American League. Adding a player like Brock to the lineup is an exciting opportunity to help him continue developing as a hockey player and person."

Welcome to Muskegon, Brock!







