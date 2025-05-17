Absolute Thriller in Muskegon Ends 3-2 (OT) for Waterloo. Clark Cup Final Heads to Game 5

May 17, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Muskegon Lumberjacks News Release







MUSKEGON, MI - Trinity Health Arena was shaking on Saturday night, when Xavier Veilleux (L'Ancienne-Lorrette, QC, CAN) scored a goal at the final buzzer to tie the game 2-2 and force overtime in game four of the 2025 Clark Cup Final. Despite eventually falling 3-2 in the sudden-death period, the Muskegon Lumberjacks have a chance to win the Clark Cup on Tuesday night in Waterloo.

Goaltending has been the story between the Jacks and Hawks all series. Shikhabudtin Gadzhiev (Makhachkala, RUS) and Carter Casey stood across from each other for the fourth straight game, and again, both goalies played phenomenally.

Scoring didn't open until the middle of the second period. The Hawks found themselves on a power play and extended time within the Lumberjacks' zone. Teddy Townsend slid the puck from the middle of the blue line to Kaeden Hawkins on the near side wall. Hawkins then sent the puck across the slot to Easton Hewson, who wired a shot from the top of the far side circle for his second goal of the playoffs at the 15:25 mark of the middle frame.

Just under a full period later the Hawks took a 2-0 lead at the 14:33 mark of the third. Samuel Huck intercepted a pass in the middle of the Waterloo zone and found Grady Deering on the far side of the ice. Deering ripped a shot over the pad of Gadzhiev as he entered the zone to give the Hawks a bit of breathing room late in regulation.

While it wasn't a win-or-go-home situation for the Jacks, the energy in the arena was palpable. Ticking towards the final minute of regulation and trailing by a pair of goals, the Jacks started throwing everything they had at Casey in the Waterloo net. Jack Galanek (Hopkinton, MA) picked up the puck and sent it towards the goal from the far side half wall. Teddy Spitznagel (Bloomfield Hills, MI) was standing at the near side post and put his stick in the perfect position to redirect the shot to the back of the net with 65 seconds left in regulation.

While in his own zone receiving the puck, Tynan Lawrence (Fredericton, NB, CAN) was checked from behind, drawing a penalty and sending the Jacks to a power play in the final 40 seconds. The power play, paired with the extra attacker on the ice, gave the Jacks enough bodies to win possession, fire a shot, and screen the goalie in a game-tying effort.

The puck went to the near side corner of the Waterloo zone with only 6 seconds showing on the clock. David Klee (Castle Rock, CO) fished the puck out from under a Waterloo player and slid it up the wall to Veilleux with just 2 seconds left. Recognizing the rush, Veilleux one-timed the shot past a great screen from Vaclav Nestrasil (Praha, CZE) to the back of the net.

Just 1:32 into overtime, Chase Jette fired a shot from the far wall off the back bar of the Jacks' goal to keep Waterloo's season alive and force a decisive game 5 for the 2025 Clark Cup Championship.

Game 5 comes Tuesday night at Young Arena in Waterloo, IA. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:35 pm EST on FloHockey and the Lumberjacks Hockey Network presented by Lakeside Surfaces.

Fans in Muskegon can head to Trinity Health Arena on Tuesday and catch the game at Carlisle's while enjoying great food and drinks.







United States Hockey League Stories from May 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.