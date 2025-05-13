Waterloo Black Hawks Weekly Preview

Back to the Road

During eight postseason games at Young Arena, 17,936 fans came out to cheer on the Black Hawks. It is Waterloo's biggest postseason attendance total since 2008. Now the Hawks go back on the road to face a hostile crowd in Muskegon on Friday (6:10 Central) and Saturday (5:10 Central). The Hawks and Lumberjacks split the first two matchups in their best-of-five series, meaning at least four games will be necessary. During the 2025 postseason, Waterloo is 2-2 on the road; Muskegon is 4-1 at Trinity Health Arena.

Two Road Wins

There are three possible outcomes this weekend: the teams could split Game Three and Game Four, the Lumberjacks could win both, or the Black Hawks could win both. However, Waterloo has only won two road games during the same playoff series four times since 1979/80 when the USHL implemented all-junior roster requirements. In 2004, the Hawks achieved the feat against both the Danville Wings and Tri-City Storm on the way to the Clark Cup. Waterloo also took two at the Ice Box versus the Lincoln Stars in both 2018 and 2022.

Rare Balance

Ty Mason and Sam Huck each scored their first 2025 Clark Cup Playoff goals during Game One against Muskegon. They became the 16th and 17th different Hawks to notch a goal during this postseason. The Lumberjacks and the Dubuque Fighting Saints have the next-widest goal distribution during these playoffs with 12 scorers apiece. The 2018 Fargo Force are the last team to have 17 different goal-scorers in the same postseason. No USHL team in the 21st century has had 18.

Major Minutes for Casey

Goaltender Carter Casey has played 732 minutes during the 2025 postseason. Liam Beerman of the Dubuque Fighting Saints has the next highest total (396 minutes). Casey's time on ice represents the most playoff minutes since Simon Latkoczy of the Madison Capitols was in the crease for 861 minutes during 2022. The last Black Hawk goalie to play more postseason hockey was Cal Petersen (759 minutes) in 2014. Stephon Williams holds the single-postseason team record in this statistical category: 894 minutes in 2012.

Recent Games

The 13 goals Waterloo and Muskegon combined to score during Game One last Friday were the most during any Clark Cup Final game since the USHL adopted Tier 1 standards ahead of the 2002/03 season. The Hawks prevailed 8-5, led by Teddy Townsend's hat trick and a four-point (two goals, two assists) night by Reid Morich. During Game Two, Morich gave Waterloo a 1-0 lead early in the second period, but Muskegon did all the other scoring for a 4-1 decision.







