USNTDP Standout Jake Stuart Commits to Muskegon

June 5, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

MUSKEGON, MI - Thursday afternoon, the Muskegon Lumberjacks and Jake Stuart, a standout with the U.S. National Under-18 Team last season, committed to playing the 2025-26 season with the Lumberjacks.

Selecting Stuart in the 7th round of the Phase II draft last month, the Lumberjacks took a chance to land the big-time forward out of Manhattan Beach, CA. "We took a risk by taking him, but we met him and the family and secured a commitment. We are so happy to add Jake. He is going to be an important part of our team next year," said Lumberjacks President Steve Lowe.

Stuart spent each of the previous two seasons in Plymouth, MI, with the US National Team Development Program. In 2023-24, with the Under-17 Team, Stuart had four goals and six total points. His production increased to a 10-9-19 line in 2024-25 with the Under-18 Team.

"He's an elite player, and watching his shifts and seeing his goals, they were always in close games. He is a kid we will have coming into the lineup and making the most of it." Said Lumberjacks General Manager Jim McGroarty.

"I am super excited. It's a really great opportunity to grow my game and develop even more." Said Stuart. "Especially coming off a Clark Cup, I am excited to maybe do it again next year." He finished.

Over the past two seasons, Stuart has played a handful of games against the Lumberjacks at both USA Hockey Arena and Trinity Health Arena. When asked about his knowledge on the Jacks, Stuart said, "They're (Lumberjacks) always the hardest team to play against. Usually the most physical, really good at scoring goals, and overall, a really good team."

The 2025-26 season will give Jake the opportunity to play against his younger brother Logan, who was also a member of the USNTDP last season, though with the Under-17 team. Jake's father, Brad, played 16 seasons in the NHL, including a five-year stint in Detroit, winning the Stanley Cup in 2008.

Heading into his first season as the Lumberjacks' head coach, Colten St. Clair is excited to add such a great player in Stuart to the lineup. "It's really exciting. I think within his game, he's a pretty good 200-foot player. We can help mature that a little bit, but he's somebody that hasn't reached his peak yet, and that's going to be the exciting part. He needs a staff that believes in him, and we're willing to do that, and we do believe in him."

The entire Lumberjacks organization is excited to welcome Jake and the Stuart family to the Lumberjacks family!

Stuart and the Lumberjacks will defend the Clark Cup title in the 2025-26 USHL season.







