Lumberjacks Add Skilled Forward, Melvin Novotny

June 13, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Muskegon Lumberjacks News Release







MUSKEGON, MI - The Muskegon Lumberjacks announced the addition of Swedish-born forward Melvin Novotny to the roster Friday afternoon. The 2007 birth year is a top prospect for the upcoming 2025 NHL Draft.

A native of Taby, Sweden, Novotny has worn the Tre Kroner "three crowns" each of the last three seasons, including 26 games on the Under-18 team this season. In international play, Novotny picked up 8 goals and 10 assists in his 26 games. At the Hlinka Gretzky Cup, Novotny had 3 points in 4 games, earning a bronze medal.

President of the Lumberjacks, Steve Lowe, spoke about Novotny's success on the international stage, which was one of the most exciting things about seeing him join the Lumberjacks. "He obviously brings a lot of international success for Team Sweden, and success for his league play."

During the regular season, he has been a mainstay on the Leksands IF J20 Nationell squad, appearing in 41 games during the 2024-25 campaign. His 38 points were 5th on the team. He is the only player in their first year of draft eligibility in the top 5.

Lowe continued, "We are excited to see him hear his name called at the upcoming NHL Draft in June. He'll be a big contributor to our team for the 2025-26 season."

"I'm super excited. Being a part of Muskegon feels really good, and I've only heard great things, so I'm really excited to play there this season." Said Novotny.

The Lumberjacks staff shares the excitement. Head Coach Colten St. Clair said, "He has the ability to produce offensively, too, but just the overall human being, and just how much he wants to be a better player and a professional. I think that's somebody we want to help out with. Truthfully, what makes him special is the overall complete maturity within his game."

"I'm an intense player. I try to be creative in the defensive zone and get my feet moving while mixing in some physicality. I think I am an all-around player who is going to help out at both ends of the ice." Novotny finished.

Later this month, Novotny will hear his name called at the 2025 NHL Draft, which will take place in Los Angeles at the Peacock Theater. Round 1 is Friday, June 27th, with rounds 2-7 following on Saturday, the 28th.







United States Hockey League Stories from June 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.