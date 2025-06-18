Viktor Norringer Is Officially a Muskegon Lumberjack

June 18, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Muskegon Lumberjacks News Release







MUSKEGON, MI- After selecting Viktor Norringer in the first round of the USHL Phase II Draft in May, the Muskegon Lumberjacks have announced that the Swedish-born forward is officially reporting to Trinity Health Arena for the 2025-26 season.

"To secure his commitment is huge for our group next year, and we are excited to watch Viktor in a Muskegon Lumberjacks uniform." said Lumberjacks President Steve Lowe.

Norringer is a 2024 fourth-round selection (#127) of the Nashville Predators, and talked about the decision process between him, the Preds, and his agent to come to Muskegon. "The next step for my development on the ice is to get used to the smaller rink. I talked with my agent and Nashville, and they suggested that this would be really good for me and my development."

This offseason has seen plenty of high-end talent announce their plans to play for the Lumberjacks next season. Norringer joins Jake Stuart (2007) and Melvin Novotny (2007) as first-year Lumberjacks looking to bring their game to the next level. The trio joins an already talented group at Trinity Health Arena that looks to go back-to-back as Clark Cup Champions.

"We are very excited that he trusts our organization with his development." said Lumberjacks Head Coach Colten St. Clair. "Viktor brings size and pure goal-scoring ability with the tools to one day play in the NHL. I'm very excited to be able to help him with his day-to-day process so he can be the best at what he does," St. Clair finished.

One day after being drafted by the Lumberjacks, Norringer announced his commitment to play NCAA College Hockey at Boston University in the Hockey East Association. The route from Muskegon to College and then the NHL has become a clear path to help players achieve their dreams of playing professional hockey.

Norringer stands 6'3" and weighs a hair under 200 pounds. His large frame, paired with an NHL-caliber shot, provides the tools to dominate the game on the score sheet and in the dirty areas of the ice.

The Lumberjacks are thrilled to welcome Viktor to the Lakeshore and can't wait to see him in the Black and Gold this season. Welcome to Muskegon, Viktor!

Norringer and the Lumberjacks take to the ice for the 2025-26 season as part of the organization's 15th anniversary. Come out and support the team on the quest for back-to-back Clark Cup Titles. Season tickets are available by calling 231-799-7000.







United States Hockey League Stories from June 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.