Six Players with USHL Ties Win Stanley Cup

June 18, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL) News Release







Six players and two scouts from the Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers had United States Hockey League (USHL) experience. The USHL ties were spread across six organizations.

Florida Panthers

Mackie Samoskevich, Chicago Steel (2019-21)

Nico Sturm, Tri-City Storm (2015-16)

Nate Schmidt, Fargo Force (2009-10)

Jaycub Megna, Muskegon Lumberjacks (2010-11)*

Matthew Tkachuk, NTDP (2013-15)**

Seth Jones, NTDP (2010-12)**

Staff

Sean Backman, Pro Scout (Green Bay Gamblers, 2005-06)

Oleg Yevenko, Director of European Scouting (Fargo Force, 2009-11)

*Did not play in the postseason

**Also played in another development league

Samoskevich and Tkachuk became the first USHL alums to win back-to-back Stanley Cups since Blake Coleman (Indiana Ice) did it with the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2020 and 2021. The pair also became the eighth and ninth USHL alums to win a pair of Stanley Cups in their careers. Samoskevich won a Clark Cup with the Chicago Steel in 2021, and Sturm won a Clark Cup with the Tri-City Storm in 2016.







