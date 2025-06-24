Fighting Saints and USHL Announce 2025-26 Regular Season Schedule

June 24, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Dubuque Fighting Saints News Release







Dubuque, IA - The Dubuque Fighting Saints and the United States Hockey League announced the schedule for the 2025-26 season on Tuesday.

In 2025-26, the Fighting Saints will play 62 games with 30 at home, 30 on the road and two at the USHL Fall Classic. The regular season will begin in mid-September at the USHL Fall Classic in Pittsburgh, PA and runs through the first weekend in April. The schedule for the Fall Classic is to be determined.

Dubuque's home-opener will come on Oct. 3 at ImOn Arena in Dubuque when the Fighting Saints host the Omaha Lancers.

In a new schedule structure, the Saints will play 40 of their non-Fall Classic games against Eastern Conference opponents and 20 against Western Conference foes. Dubuque's most common opponents will be the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders and Green Bay Gamblers, with eight games scheduled against each of those two teams. Following the Riders and Gamblers, the Saints will skate six times against Muskegon in a trio of two-game series. Two of those three series will be played in Muskegon.

Against the remaining four Eastern Conference teams, the Saints will play Madison and Chicago five times each and skate against USA and Youngstown four times each. Both USA series will be played against the U17 squad.

The Saints will take on Western Conference rivals Waterloo and Des Moines four times each, and will face the remaining six western teams a pair of times. A key change in the schedule from 2024-25 is the structure of the cross-conference matchups. The Fighting Saints will travel to Fargo, Lincoln and Sioux City for weekend series and will host Omaha, Sioux Falls and Tri-City for weekend series. Dubuque will not host or visit every USHL team in 2025-26 as in previous seasons.

Key home dates on the schedule include Opening Night on Oct. 3 against Omaha, Madison's first visit to Dubuque on Oct. 25, a New Year's Eve matchup against Cedar Rapids and the final weekend of the season on April 3 and 4 against Muskegon.

The Fighting Saints' longest homestand of the season will be in November, playing five-straight at home from Nov. 14 through Nov. 26 before a visit to Muskegon on Nov. 28 and 29.

Just prior to that homestand will be the team's longest road trip of the season, four games from Nov. 1 through Nov. 9.

Following Christmas, the Fighting Saints will play five games in eight days with home games on Dec. 27 (Green Bay), 31 (Cedar Rapids) and Jan. 2 (Chicago) and road games on Dec. 29 (Green Bay) and Jan 3 (Chicago).

The full Fighting Saints schedule can be found below:

All home games will be played at 7:05 p.m. CT except for the Dec. 31 game against Cedar Rapids which will start at 6:05 p.m.

TBD - Fall Classic

TBD - Fall Classic

Sept. 26 - at Madison

Oct. 3 - vs Omaha

Oct. 4 - vs Omaha

Oct. 10 - at Chicago

Oct. 11 - vs Chicago

Oct. 17 - at Muskegon

Oct. 18 - at Muskegon

Oct. 24 - at Madison

Oct. 25 - vs Madison

Oct. 30 - vs Des Moines

Nov. 1 - at Green Bay

Nov. 7 - at Cedar Rapids

Nov. 8 - at Sioux City

Nov. 9 - at Sioux City

Nov. 14 - vs Tri-City

Nov. 15 - vs Tri-City

Nov. 21 - vs Youngstown

Nov. 22 - vs Youngstown

Nov. 26 - vs Des Moines

Nov. 28 - at Muskegon

Nov. 29 - at Muskegon

Dec. 5 - vs Green Bay

Dec. 6 - vs Cedar Rapids

Dec. 12 - at Lincoln

Dec. 13 - at Lincoln

Dec. 27 - vs Green Bay

Dec. 29 - at Green Bay

Dec. 31 - vs Cedar Rapids (6:05 p.m.)

Jan. 2 - vs Chicago

Jan. 3 - at Chicago

Jan. 9 - vs USA U17

Jan. 10 - vs USA U17

Jan. 17 - at Des Moines

Jan. 18 - at Cedar Rapids

Jan. 23 - vs Sioux Falls

Jan. 24 - vs Sioux Falls

Jan. 25 - at Madison

Jan. 30 - vs Cedar Rapids

Jan. 31 - at Green Bay

Feb. 5 - vs Madison

Feb. 6 - vs Cedar Rapids

Feb. 7 - at Cedar Rapids

Feb. 13 - at USA U17

Feb. 14 - at USA U17

Feb. 20 - vs Green Bay

Feb. 21 - at Cedar Rapids

Feb. 27 - vs Waterloo

Feb. 28 - at Waterloo

Mar. 6 - at Des Moines

Mar. 7 - vs Chicago

Mar. 13 - at Youngstown

Mar. 14 - at Youngstown

Mar. 17 - at Waterloo

Mar. 20 - vs Green Bay

Mar. 21 - vs Green Bay

Mar. 27 - at Fargo

Mar. 28 - at Fargo

Apr. 1 - vs Waterloo

Apr. 3 - vs Muskegon

Apr. 4 - vs Muskegon

Season tickets are on-sale now and can be purchased by calling the Fighting Saints office at 563-583-6880 or by visiting the office from Monday - Friday between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Information on single-game tickets will be available at a later date.







