Fighting Saints Add Sam Graham to Coaching Staff

Published on August 25, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Dubuque, IA - The Fighting Saints have added Sam Graham to their coaching staff as an assistant coach.

Graham brings a wealth of experience, especially in player development. Most recently, Graham served for two seasons on the coaching staff of the North American Hockey League's Anchorage Wolverines.

"We are thrilled to add Sam to our coaching staff," said General Manager Trevor Edwards. "He will be instrumental in the execution of development plans for our players."

In Anchorage, Graham was quickly promoted to associate coach after just one year as an assistant coach. Graham's role with the Wolverines included managing the defense and penalty kill units.

Prior to his time in Anchorage, Graham excelled in multiple developmental roles as a head coach with Western Selects, the LA Jr. Kings and Mira Costa High School. He has also spent nearly 10 years as a head skills instructor at the Toyota Sports Performance Center.

"He's been training a lot of the top players in Southern California for a long time and over the past two years has added to his coaching resume experience in Anchorage," Edwards added. He's well known for his genuine, high character and hard-working approach which have left a lot of positive impressions on everyone that has worked with him."

Graham will join the Dubuque coaching staff led by Evan Dixon in his second season as head coach. Jacob Semik will also return for his second season.

"I am grateful to Trevor Edwards for the opportunity to join Evan Dixon and Jacob Semik on the Fighting Saints' staff," Graham said. "It's a privilege to be part of such a respected organization, and I'm excited to help the team build on its tradition of success."







