Stampede Announce 2025-26 Schedule

June 24, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Sioux Falls Stampede News Release







Sioux Falls, S.D. - The Sioux Falls Stampede have announced their 2025-26 regular season schedule. The 62-game schedule includes 30 home games, 30 away games, and two games at the United States Hockey League (USHL) Fall Classic in Pittsburgh, P.A. Further information about the Fall Classic games will be released in the coming weeks.

Following the Fall Classic, the Stampede will open their away schedule in Lincoln, N.E., on September 26th, followed by a matchup against the Sioux City Musketeers a week later. The Herd will host the Tri-City Storm on Saturday, October 4th, for their 6:05 p.m. Home Opener at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center.

Schedule highlights include a Black Friday game against Team USA NTDP U17, the annual New Year's Eve Bash at 6:05 p.m. against the Omaha Lancers, and a two-game series against the Waterloo Black Hawks on April 3rd-4th to wrap up the regular season.

The Stampede will face Western Conference opponents 44 times next season, including nine games against Sioux City (four home, five away). The Fargo Force and Omaha Lancers follow closely behind with eight games each.

The Stampede will also host four Eastern Conference opponents this season:

Cedar Rapids RoughRiders on October 25th and December 13th Team USA NTDP U17s for a weekend series following Thanksgiving Muskegon Lumberjacks on January 9th and 10th Green Bay Gamblers on the first weekend in February

The club will host 20 weekend games: 14 on Saturdays and 6 on Fridays. Rounding out the home schedule are 5 Sunday games, 2 Tuesday games, 1 Thursday game, and 2 Wednesday games - including Thanksgiving Eve and New Year's Eve.

Breakdown of Opponents:

Chicago - 2 A

Cedar Rapids - 2 H

Des Moines - 3 H, 2 A

Dubuque - 2 A

Fargo - 4 H, 4 A

Green Bay - 2 H

Lincoln - 2 H, 4 A

Madison - 2 A

Muskegon - 2 H

Omaha - 4 H, 4 A

Sioux City - 4 H, 5 A

Tri-City - 2 H, 2 A

USA NTDP - 2 H

Waterloo - 2 H, 2 A

Youngstown - 2 A

The Stampede will announce their full promotional schedule for the upcoming season in the coming weeks.

