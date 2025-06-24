League Announces 2025-26 Schedule

June 24, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL) News Release







The United States Hockey League (USHL) has unveiled the 2025-2026 regular-season schedule. All 16 USHL teams will play a 62-game, cross-conference schedule beginning Wednesday, September 17 and concluding Saturday, April 4.

In partnership with the Pittsburgh Penguins, the USHL is set to open its regular season with all 16 teams playing two games between September 17 - September 21 as part of the DICK's Sporting Goods Fall Classic at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex in Cranberry Township, Pa. The Fall Classic game schedule will be released at a later date.

The Tri-City Storm and Youngstown Phantoms will meet for the American Cup powered by Wegmans in Rochester, NY, on Dec. 4-5, 2025. The Des Moines Buccaneers and Fargo Force will play in the Frosty Cup in Frisco, Texas, on Jan. 22-23, 2026. The American Cup, Frosty Cup, and Fall Classic will continue to serve as showcases for some of North America's best youth hockey teams.

"The 2025-26 season reflects our commitment to player development while creating meaningful fan experiences," said USHL President & Commissioner Glenn Hefferan. "Returning to Pittsburgh, Rochester (NY), and Frisco allows us to showcase future NCAA and NHL players in passionate hockey communities. By integrating top AAA youth tournaments into each event, we're not only expanding our reach but also inspiring and connecting with the next wave of elite talent."

Preseason dates will be announced at a later date.







United States Hockey League Stories from June 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.