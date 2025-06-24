Des Moines Buccaneers 2025-26 Season Schedule Announced

June 24, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

The Des Moines Buccaneers, a member of the United States Hockey League (USHL), are excited to announce the schedule for the 2025-26 season.

The schedule features 62 games: 30 home games, 30 away games, and two at the USHL Fall Classic.

The Buccaneers will open the regular season at the Fall Classic, with game dates and times to be determined. The road opener will follow on Saturday, September 27th at Young Arena against the Waterloo Black Hawks. The home opener is set for Friday, October 3rd at the MidAmerican Energy Company RecPlex against the Chicago Steel.

The home games by month are as follows: four (4) in October, five (5) in November, four (4) in December, six (6) in January, four (4) in February, six (6) in March, and one (1) in April.

In September, the team will compete at the USHL Fall Classic, held annually at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex in Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania, the practice facility of the Pittsburgh Penguins. Opponents, dates, and times for the Fall Classic will be announced soon.

In January, the Buccaneers will travel to Frisco, Texas, for the USHL Frosty Cup at the Comerica Center, January 22nd-23rd, where they will face the Fargo Force in both a home and away matchup.

Individual ticket on-sale dates and game night promotions will be announced in early August.

The NHL Entry Draft will take place June 27th-28th at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, CA. Be sure to tune in, as several Buccaneers players are projected to be selected. The draft will be broadcast on NHL Network, ESPN, and ESPN+.







