NTDP Announces 2025-26 U.S. National Under-17 Team

April 10, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

PLYMOUTH, Mich. - Twenty-three players, including 13 forwards, eight defensemen and two goaltenders, have been selected to join USA Hockey's National Team Development Program, it was announced today.

The players, all from the 2009 birth year, will compete as the U.S. National Under-17 Team at the NTDP for the 2025-26 season.

"We had a strong March evaluation camp," said Rod Braceful, director of player personnel for the NTDP. "With so many talented players in this deep birth-year, we had to make tough decisions. A huge credit to the youth organizations and coaches across the country that these players came from. We are excited to bring together this group of 23 young players to form our next class at the NTDP."

The NTDP is a two-year residency program for high-performance hockey players, located at USA Hockey Arena in Plymouth, Michigan. The Under-17 Team plays in the United States Hockey League, the only Tier I junior hockey league in the United States, as well as against select competition in the North American Hockey League and Minnesota Elite League. Also each season, the U17 Team competes in three international tournaments.

The 23 players come from 12 different states; Minnesota (6), Massachusetts (3), Texas (3), New Jersey (2), Pennsylvania (2), Arizona (1), Connecticut (1), Florida (1), Illinois (1), Michigan (1), New York (1) and South Carolina (1).

