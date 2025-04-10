Deering Nominated for Gaudreau Award

April 10, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Waterloo Black Hawks News Release







Waterloo, Iowa - Veteran forward Grady Deering is a finalist for the new Gaudreau Award, which the United States Hockey League will present for the first time as the 2024/25 regular season concludes.

The USHL announced the creation of the award in January. Criteria are grounded in the personal and professional lives of the Gaudreau brothers, Johnny and Matthew, combining elements of on-ice play with joy, enthusiasm, care and responsibility. Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau were tragically killed in a traffic collision last August. Both had played in the USHL: Johnny for the Dubuque Fighting Saints in 2010/11, and Matthew for the Omaha Lancers from 2011 to 2013.

Deering is spending his second season with the Black Hawks. The University of Wisconsin recruit is an associate captain. Deering has recorded 15 goals and 21 assists in 58 games, surpassing his statistical contributions from his first year in Waterloo. His season was highlighted by a hat trick against Dubuque on March 21st. It is one of six multipoint games by the Des Moines native.

The USHL shared the following details about criteria for the Gaudreau Award when it was first announced:

Excellence in Hockey

Johnny Gaudreau was among the most electrifying players in the game, known for his skill, creativity and love of the sport. Before becoming a seven-time NHL All-Star and winner of the Hobey Baker Award, Johnny won USHL Rookie of the Year and helped the Dubuque Fighting Saints win the Clark Cup in their inaugural season.

Matthew played two USHL seasons with the Omaha Lancers before joining Johnny at Boston College. After four years of college hockey, Matthew embarked on a six-year professional career in the AHL, ECHL and overseas.

Spirit of the Game

Former teammates and coaches often speak of the joy Johnny and Matthew brought to the game. Johnny's joyous leadership and enthusiasm were infectious. Matthew's humor helped ease tense moments. Both had unwavering support for their teammates. The award will be given to a player who shows similar qualities, serving as a role model and source of positivity within their team.

Care and Responsibility

The Gaudreau brothers were known for their humility and generosity. Their kindness was magnetic. In addition to loving and supporting their families, Johnny and Matthew cared deeply for their communities.

As a beloved figure in the broader hockey community, Johnny made a committed effort to connect with fans at every stop along the way. He became a minority owner of the Fighting Saints in 2018.

Matthew was loved for his ability to connect with people and make a difference. After retiring from a six-year professional career, he began coaching at his high school alma mater.

The player honored with the Gaudreau Award will be someone known for their integrity, humility, and ability to bring people together through volunteer work, mentorship, or fan engagement.

• Discuss this story on the United States Hockey League message board...





United States Hockey League Stories from April 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.