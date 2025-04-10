Muskegon Lumberjacks Sign Ty Bergeron to Tender Agreement

The Muskegon Lumberjacks have signed Ty Bergeron to a United States Hockey League (USHL) tender agreement for the 2025-26 season.

Bergeron has played the last two seasons with Honeybaked AAA where the Michigan native posted 62 goals and 78 assists in 90 games playing 15U this season. The 6'1", 181-pound forward earned an invitation to the USA Hockey 16U National Player Development Camp.

"Ty is an incredibly talented and hard-working player," said Lumberjacks Head Coach Parker Burgess. "Adding a player of his caliber both on and off the ice is a huge addition to the Lumberjacks organization."

Bergeron had 47 goals and 57 assists with Honeybaked AAA 14U during the 2023-24 season.

"The one thing that really stands out about Ty is his compete level," said Lumberjacks General Manager Jim McGroarty. "Every shift is at 100%. It doesn't matter if it's offense or defense, he plays the game hard. When you get a young player, usually, they are talented, and you have to continue to grow them on the defensive side of the puck. Ty is up there with the top players in this age group at playing a 200-foot game."

The USHL tender process allows teams to sign up to two players born in 2009 in exchange for their first and second-round picks in the 2025 USHL Phase I Draft. As a result of their tender signing this year, the Lumberjacks forfeit their first-round pick in Phase I of the draft. Each tendered player will join their respective team's roster for the next season and play at least 55% of the team's regular-season games.

