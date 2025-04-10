League Announces Finalists for the Gaudreau Award

There is no question Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau have left a lasting impact on the hockey community.

In January the USHL introduced The Gaudreau Award to honor the brothers' legacy and build upon touching tributes and memorials across the hockey world that have shown unified support for the Gaudreau family.

The award was established to recognize the player who best embodies the traits and attributes of Matthew - who spent two seasons (2011-13) in Omaha - and Johnny, who spent the 2010-11 season with Dubuque. Those traits include excellence on the ice, spirit of the game, care and responsibility.

"They were not only exceptional players and teammates but, most importantly, extraordinary people," said USHL Commissioner Glenn Hefferan of the Gaudreau brothers. "Their love for the game was only surpassed by their love for their families. As devoted husbands to Meredith and Madeline and loving fathers to their beautiful children, they led with the same integrity, passion, and humility they brought to the rink. This award was created to honor their legacy and to serve as a shining example of excellence, character, and heart both on and off the ice."

The inaugural Gaudreau Award will be presented on Saturday, April 12 to one of the following finalists. Each USHL General Manager nominated one player for the award, answering a series of questions and submitting testimonials to contextualize their selections.

Daniel Astapovich, F, Cedar Rapids

Astapovich has scored a team-leading 21 goals and his 46 points rank second on Mark Carlson's club, yet his impact has been felt throughout the organization. He's a team-first player, always engaging with the fans and striving to set a positive example or lift teammates up. Astapovich has made frequent appearances at youth hockey practices and been involved with each of the club's community service activities. He's continued to show the same work ethic and excel offensively, and while he's new to Cedar Rapids this season, he quickly garnered respect from everyone around him.

Aidan Dyer, F, Chicago

Dyer has been a valuable player for the Steel and has shown the ability to play in any situation. The Michigan native currently has 25 points and despite Chicago having missed the playoffs, Dyer has continued producing. More importantly, he's kept a positive attitude and competes. Dyer has been tabbed the 'heart-and-soul' of Chicago's locker room, as he's battled through plenty of adversity and earned his opportunities.

Owen Dyer, D, Des Moines

Dyer's path has been far from easy and he's had to earn his opportunities, grinding away two years in the NAHL and working his way up Des Moines' depth chart. He's never stopped working, embraced every challenge, and his passion shows every day at the rink. He's also used his junior experience to help his younger teammates and has become a fan favorite in the Des Moines community.

Teddy Merrill, F, Dubuque

Merrill might not be the flashiest player in Dubuque's lineup, but he takes plenty of pride in doing the little things, and he's done them well. Whether that be winning a key faceoff, his play away from the puck or simply being a reliable two-way player, he carries a team-first mentality into every shift. Merrill's teammates love him. He's garnered plenty of trust from Dubuque's coaching staff and he's blossomed into a respected leader. He's also continued to be a positive role model in the community, volunteering at the Salvation Army, helping at youth hockey practices, or surprising kids at their first hockey games or birthday parties.

Dashel Oliver, F, Lincoln

Oliver is no stranger to Lincoln. He's skated in 172 career games over his four seasons with the Stars and that experience has proven to be a valuable asset as he's enjoying a career year with 25 goals and 53 points. Oliver has been a key leader and teammate in Lincoln's locker room too, helping the Stars win their fourth Anderson Cup. He has continued to make an impact on and off the ice.

Merril Steenari, F, Fargo

Steenari has scored a team-leading 28 goals - which is tied for fifth in the USHL - and his 38 points rank second on the Fargo roster. However, he's made just as much of an impact through his leadership, and Steenari has quickly garnered respect from his teammates. The Colorado College commit has also become a fixture in the Fargo area through his volunteer work.

William Samuelsson, F, Green Bay

Samuelsson is regarded as a humble, trustworthy and team-first player in the Green Bay locker room. The Dallas Stars draft pick embodies many of the values the Gaudreau brothers brought to the rink themselves. He's one of the first players to pick a teammate up and always has a smile on his face. Samuelsson has 22 points (10-12-22) across 60 games.

Aiden Long, F, Madison

Long has a career-high 57 points and continues to make a big impact on the ice, yet he's an integral part of Madison's locker room as well. The Cornell commit gets praise for his work ethic and positive attitude, and he constantly lifts his teammates up. Long is also actively involved in the Madison community and always looking to make a difference, whether it's reading to kids at local schools, helping teach youth hockey players how to skate, or meeting fans after games.

Xavier Veilleux, D, Muskegon

Veilleux has continued to take steps in his second USHL season, earning recognition from his peers and staff as a team captain. He's impressed as a leader and he's continued to impress on the blue line too, where he has 40 points and has a +23 rating. Behind the scenes, Veilleux has impressed through his maturity, relentless work ethic, time spent with the fans or working with youth hockey players and local schools. The New York Islanders prospect has taken it upon himself to make the Muskegon community and organization a better place.

Asher Barnett, D, NTDP

Barnett captains the U18 squad and has led the NTDP by example, both on and off the ice. Barnett has six points in USHL play and has been a steady presence on the blue line. Not only does he captain the U18s, but Barnett has helped mentor the U17 team, too. He's also recorded several hours of community service.

Branko Vukas, D, Omaha

Vukas has remained a positive light in Omaha's locker room and continues to make his teammates better. While continuing to develop on an individual basis, he's used his passion, energy and leadership to benefit those around him and kept spirits up during challenging stretches. Whether it's through his work ethic or willingness to give back, Vukas has embodied several qualities of the award.

Liam Hupka, D, Sioux City

Hupka has been one of Sioux City's top defenders as a second-year player, but his impact goes beyond the score sheet. The Musketeers' captain is a natural leader and has shown the ability to motivate, support and inspire those around him. He's also continued to display his generosity. Hupka changed his number last season to honor Adam Johnson and has helped raise money for local non-profits. That selflessness and care haven't gone unnoticed in Sioux City and around the USHL.

Ethan Wyttenbach, F, Sioux Falls

Wyttenbach has been one of the league's top rookies and has enjoyed a busy winter, as the right-shot forward was invited to the All-American Game and sees his draft stock continue to rise. His 49 points still rank fourth among USHL rookies despite Wyttenbach missing much of February and March with a lower-body injury. That injury didn't hinder his off-ice contributions as he has been one of the most involved players in the Sioux Falls community - regularly attending Feeding South Dakota, the St. Francis House and local schools. He's a dynamic young player, his personality is infectious and he continues to give back.

Nolan Roed, F, Tri-City

Roed has enjoyed a big year offensively, lighting the lamp 27 times and adding 32 assists. While he's impressed with the puck on his stick, he quickly earned the respect of his teammates too, as Roed was named an assistant captain in December. He's a tireless worker, leads by example and as someone that comes from a hockey family, Roed spends every Tuesday and Thursday volunteering with the Junior Storm hockey program.

Grady Deering, F, Waterloo

Deering was a Phase II 15th-round pick and he's a local kid from Iowa, yet he's become more than just a feel-good story as a key contributor for the Black Hawks. Deering won the team's Most Improved Player Award last season, is a team captain and his 15 goals are tied for third on the roster. He's a reliable and versatile player, a tremendous teammate, leader and a fan favorite.

Carter Murphy, D, Youngstown

Murphy was one of the USHL's most intriguing rookies heading into this season and he's shown why with his offensive ability. The left-shot defenseman has 13 points (3-10-13) and has a +14 rating, continuing to round out his overall game. He's impressed away from the rink too - sending fans happy birthday messages, talking to kids at Youngstown schools or inviting teammates over for team dinners. He's continuously shown a willingness to put others before himself.

