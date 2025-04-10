Jacks Sign Ty Bergeron to Tender Agreement

April 10, 2025

MUSKEGON, MI - The Muskegon Lumberjacks are proud to announce the tender signing of skilled forward Ty Bergeron. A Michigan native, Bergeron has spent each of the past three seasons in the Honeybaked AAA program, recording multiple 100-point campaigns.

This past season in 90 games at the 15U level (69-15U AAA, 21-MAHA 15U), Bergeron recorded 140 points on 62 goals and 78 assists. His strong play earned him an invitation to the USA Hockey 16U National Player Development Camp.

"Ty is an incredibly talented and hard-working player," said Lumberjacks Head Coach Parker Burgess. "Adding a player of his caliber both on and off the ice is a huge addition to the Lumberjacks organization" he added.

Listed at 6'1, 181 pounds, Bergeron brings a combination of size and skill to Muskegon, combined with an electric style of play. "He's one of the top 15 scorers in the nation, and the one thing that really stands out about Ty is his compete level." Said Lumberjacks General Manager Jim McGroarty.

"Every shift is at 100%. It doesn't matter if it's offense or defense; he plays the game hard. When you get a young player, usually, they are talented, and you have to continue to grow them on the defensive side of the puck. Ty is up there with the top players in this age group at playing a 200-foot game," continued McGroarty.

Off the ice, Bergeron exemplifies what the Lumberjacks look for in a player and characteristics seen within the Jacks family. "You get to meet Ty, and once you get to meet the family, you just grow to love them even more." Added McGroarty. "We really preach culture, team, and family, and bringing him into the fold is exactly what we want," he continued.

Bergeron is one of many players who have made the move to Muskegon after spending time with the Honeybaked organization. Current Lumberjack Teddy Spitznagel made the same transition just 2 seasons ago. McGroarty has helped many of those players make that transition during his time with the Lumberjacks. "There are a lot of great youth programs out there. The first thing they (Honeybaked) want is culture. They always strive to be one of the top organizations in the country."

