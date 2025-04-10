USHL to Present Stars with Anderson Cup this Friday

April 10, 2025

Lincoln Stars News Release







The Lincoln Stars conclude the 2024-25 regular season this weekend with a home-and-home series against the Tri-City Storm. Friday's 7:05 p.m. game is at the Ice Box and Saturday's 6:05 p.m. contest is at the Viareo Center.

Lincoln (43-15-2-0) won the Anderson Cup last weekend with a pair of wins on the road against the Madison Capitols. The Stars scored three times in the second period and held the Capitols without a shot in that frame to win, 3-1, before earning 4-3 overtime win the next night thanks to two goals by Dashel Oliver. Lincoln will finish the regular season with the best record in the USHL, regardless of any results this weekend, and will have home-ice advantage for the duration of the 2025 Clark Cup Playoffs. The Stars will play Game 1 of the second round at the Ice Box either April. 18 or 19.

It marked the franchise's fourth Anderson Cup, tied with the Des Moines Buccaneers and the defunct Thunder Bay Flyers for the second-most in USHL history, behind the Omaha Lancers and the Green Bay Gamblers with five apiece. Twenty-two teams have won the Anderson Cup and the Clark Cup in the same season in the USHL's junior era. Ten teams in the league's first 11 seasons (1979-90) won the Anderson Cup and the Clark Cup in the same szn. Over the last 11 seasons only two teams have won both trophies in the same campaign: Chicago in 2020-21 and Fargo in 2023-24.

The 2024-25 Stars are looking to make more history this weekend. With at least one win over their final two games they would set the franchise's new single-season wins record with 44 victories. This campaign is tied with the 2000-01 (43-7-4-2) and 2001-02 (43-15-0-3) seasons. The 2024-25 Stars are the 94th team in USHL history to win at least 40 games in a campaign and this is the fifth time in 29 seasons that Lincoln has won at least 40 regular-season games. This season's Stars have tied for the 11th-most wins in a single season in USHL history.

Now the Stars face the Storm for the first time since Jan. 3. The two teams previously squared off five times over 37 days from late November into early January and Lincoln has won four-of-seven matchups this season.

Tri-City is sixth in the Western Conference and two points behind Fargo for fifth place. The Storm would face third-seeded Waterloo in the first round if they end the regular season in sixth place. Tri-City has made the Clark Cup Playoffs for the seventh straight time and have qualified for the playoffs 17 times in 25 seasons (no posteason held in 2019-20). Forward Nolan Roed is tied for sixth in the USHL with 59 points (27+32) and leads the league with seven shorthanded goals.

Two Stars enter this weekend with an opportunity to place themselves in an impressive spot in the franchise record books. Dashel Oliver (plus-39) and Ethan Weber (plus-37) are second and tied for third in plus-minus in the USHL, respectively. Oliver's mark would be the second-best in Stars' single-season history and Weber's would be tied for the third-best.

Friday's game is Fandemonium and the final regular-season home game of the campaign. Fans can earn prizes throughout the game, enjoy drink specials and receive free team photos. The Stars will be presented the Anderson Cup after the game on the ice and fans will have the opportunity to get their photo taken with it. Anderson Cup Champions and Clark Cup Playoffs t-shirts will be available for purchase in Face-Off Sports while supplies last. Tickets for Friday night's game are available now at lincolnstars.com

