Rodney Atkins Comes to Ice Box

June 20, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Lincoln Stars News Release







LINCOLN, NE - Country music fans, mark your calendars! The Ice Box in Lincoln, Nebraska, located at 1880 Transformation Drive, will come alive with the sound of country music when Rodney Atkins takes the stage for a one-night-only performance on Friday, June 20th, 2025. Opening the show will be local favorite, the Drew Phillips Band, setting the tone for an unforgettable evening of music.

With a career spanning over three decades on the same record label (Curb Records), Rodney Atkins has become a mainstay of Country Radio, delivering hits that span generations. His impact on the genre is undeniable-with over 4 billion global streams, six number-one radio singles, and 16.5 million RIAA-certified units sold across nine singles and three albums. A recipient of the ACM Award and a BMI "Million-Air" Award, Atkins' voice and lyrics continue to inspire fans of all ages.

Known for megahits like "Watching You"-named Number One Song of the Decade by Country Aircheck-Atkins has graced stages and national TV platforms including NBC's TODAY Show, GMA's Strahan & Sara, and FOX & Friends. As he prepares to release new music starting with "True South" on November 22, 2024, fans in Lincoln will get a special opportunity to experience both the classics and a taste of what's to come.

The Drew Phillips Band will open the night. They are a rising force in country and southern rock, with a high-energy live show that has earned them a loyal following across the Midwest.

Event Details:

What: Rodney Atkins Live in Concert with Drew Phillips Band

When: Friday, June 20th, 2025 at 8 PM

Where: The Ice Box, 1880 Transformation Drive, Lincoln, NE

Tickets: https://vivenu.com/event/the-ice-box-presents-concert-mcpkrf

Don't miss your chance to be part of a powerful night of country music with one of the genre's most enduring voices. Come for the songs you know and love-stay for the stories that unite us.







