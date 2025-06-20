State of Nebraska Honors 2024-25 Lincoln Stars Season

LINCOLN, NE - The Lincoln Stars were honored at the Nebraska State Capitol Wednesday afternoon for their record-breaking 2024-25 season. Legislative Resolution 184 was passed on May 21 and presented to the Lincoln Stars on June 4. Head coach Rocky Russo and Vice President of Marketing and Revenue Suzanne Petersen were on hand to receive the honor.

In a legislation introduced by Senator Jason Prokop of District 27 and unanimously approved by the Nebraska Legislature, the Stars are recognized forever in Nebraska history for winning the Anderson Cup as USHL regular-season champions, selling out the Ice Box three times, and breaking team records for wins and goals scored, among other accomplishments.

"It is an honor for our ownership, organization, team, individual players, and staff to be recognized by Senator Prokop and his constituents," Russo said. "This season was a memorable one for the Stars, and to have it recognized in Nebraska state history is very humbling and rewarding for all involved."







