Stars Announce Alexander Fern as Team Broadcaster

The Lincoln Stars have announced that they have made Lincoln native Alexander Fern the voice of the Stars as the team celebrates its 30th season in franchise history.

"I am elated to join an organization that has such a winning footprint and a great history of doing good in the Lincoln community." Fern said. "I want to thank everyone with the Stars including Coach Russo, Nick Fabrizio, and all the people that made the decision to hire a local kid for this position."

Alexander grew up in Lincoln and was raised as a Stars fan, going to Stars games is where he said that he fell in love with the sport.

"I remember being 14 years old and going to watch guys like Paul Cotter, Ethen Frank, and Cayden Primeau play at the Ice Box. That rink is where my love of this began."

Fern decided to go to school for broadcasting at St. Cloud State University in Minnesota where he spent four years calling Division I hockey at the university. He still followed the Stars as much as he could throughout those years.

"College and Junior Hockey are so intertwined that it is kind of hard to not pay attention to both of them at the same time." Fern stated. "Of course there were players from the USHL that came to play hockey where I was and I would always ask them if they played in Lincoln when they were in the USHL, even if they were on the opposition, and they had nothing but great things to say about the environment here."

Alexander says that the community and the understanding of what Stars Hockey means to the area is what drew him to coming back home.

"I think one thing that I have that others don't is a fundamental understanding of what Stars Hockey means to Lincoln." Fern said. "I grew up knowing what a Friday was like at the Ice Box, I knew what it meant when Omaha came to town, I know what the traditions are in section K. And I think that serves me really well once we drop the puck on this 30th season for the Stars."

The Stars open the preseason on Friday, September 12th at the Ice Box against Omaha at 7:00 PM.







