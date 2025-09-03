Steel Head Coach Scott Gomez to be Inducted into US Hockey Hall of Fame

Published on September 3, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Chicago Steel News Release







GENEVA, ILLINOIS - Steel head coach Scott Gomez was announced today as a 2025 inductee into the United States Hockey Hall of Fame. He is the first Alaskan to be inducted into the US Hockey Hall of Fame, which currently recognizes 214 former players, coaches, administrators, officials and teams who have left their mark on hockey in the United States since 1973.

Gomez joins other 2025 inductees Zach Parise, Joe Pavelski, Tara Mounsey, and Bruce Bennett. Gomez and Parise were New Jersey Devils teammates from 2005-2007, and Gomez played with Pavelski as members of the San Jose Sharks during the 2012-2013 season.

"It's a great honor to be inducted into the US Hockey Hall of Fame," said Gomez. "To receive the highest honor in our nation's sport is truly special. This achievement is a testament not just to me but to those who helped me along the way, including USA Hockey, where my journey started. Being the first Alaskan in the Hall of Fame is something I take great pride in. I know more will come, but to join the other names who have received this honor before me is incredible."

Originally from Anchorage, Alaska, Gomez was selected 27th overall by the New Jersey Devils in the 1998 NHL Draft. A year later, he made his NHL debut, tallying 70 points across 82 games, leading all rookies in both points and assists. His standout rookie season earned him a spot in the NHL All-Star Game and a selection to the NHL All-Rookie Team.

That same season, Gomez was awarded the Calder Memorial Trophy and soon after captured the first of his two Stanley Cup championships with New Jersey. He claimed his second Cup in 2003, contributing 12 points over 24 playoff games. Over eight seasons with the Devils, Gomez appeared in 703 combined regular season and playoff games, amassing 549 points with 144 goals, 405 assists, and a +63 rating. He ranks third in franchise history in assists and fifth in total points.

Gomez reached the 70-point mark four times during his career, setting career bests in 2005-2006 with 33 goals and 84 points. In 2003-2004, he led the NHL in assists with 56.

After his time in New Jersey, Gomez went on to play for the New York Rangers, Montreal Canadiens, San Jose Sharks, Florida Panthers, St. Louis Blues, and Ottawa Senators. He retired in 2016 following a 16-year NHL career that included 1,079 regular season games and 149 playoff appearances.

Post-retirement, Gomez served as an assistant coach with the New York Islanders during the 2017-2018 and 2018-2019 seasons. In 2023, he returned to his junior club, the Surrey Eagles (BCHL), as an assistant coach, helping guide them to a league championship. Last season, his first as head coach, he led the Eagles to a 31-18-5 record, the second-best mark in their division.

On June 2, 2025, Gomez was named head coach of the Steel.

The Steel open the preseason this weekend, with a game at Dubuque Friday night before their first home matchup on Saturday, Sept. 6 at 7:05 pm against the Fighting Saints.

Single game tickets are on sale now and start at just $10.

For a limited time, fans can purchase the Chicago Hockey Deal, which includes a ticket to Steel Opening Night on Sept. 27 plus four Steel home games of your choice and a Chicago Blackhawks preseason home game for just $75.

Single-game, group, and premium seating tickets for the 2025-2026 season are also on sale now.

For more information, call 855-51-STEEL or visit ChicagoSteelHockeyTeam.com.







United States Hockey League Stories from September 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.