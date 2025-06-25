Stars Named USHL Organization of the Year

June 25, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Lincoln Stars News Release







The United States Hockey League announced June 25th that the Lincoln Stars have been named the league's Organization of the Year for the 2024-25 season.

The USHL presents this award to a "member club in recognition of achievements and success both on and off the ice throughout the season." This is the third time in franchise history that the Stars have been recognized with this honor. The 2024-25 campaign joins the 1996-97 and 1999-00 campaigns.

"Winning USHL Organization of the Year is a true reflection of the exceptional work our staff put in from top to bottom," Stars president and minority owner Tyler Shaffar said. "They exceeded every expectation with professionalism, passion, and commitment. I'm incredibly proud of what this group accomplished. We're also deeply grateful to the fans in Lincoln for reigniting the Stars atmosphere and bringing incredible energy back into the building."

The Stars won their fourth Anderson Cup this past season by recording the top regular-season record in the USHL at 44-15-3-0. Lincoln broke single-season records for wins, surpassing the 2000-01 (43-7-4-2) and 2001-02 (43-15-0-3) seasons. The Stars recorded 40 wins in a season for the fifth time in franchise history and the first time in the last 23 campaigns. Lincoln also led the USHL with 272 goals and broke its single-season record of 246 in 2000-01. The Stars scored five-or-more goals in a game 27 times, matching 1997-98 for the team record and marking the ninth time doing it at least 20 times in franchise single-season history.

Six different individuals were honored for their efforts in the 2024-25 season. Yan Shostak led the way by being named USHL Goaltender of the Year and a spot on the All-USHL First Team. Jack Pechar appeared on the All-USHL Second Team as a forward while defenseman Etienne Lessard earned a spot on the All-USHL Third Team. Goaltender William Prowse was named to the All-USHL Rookie First Team. Nick Fabrizio was named General Manager of the Year and Rocky Russo was named Head Coach of the Year.

The Stars' success on the ice led to fans showing up in droves. Lincoln sold out the Ice Box three times, marking the first time recording a sellout since 2019. The Stars finished sixth in the USHL in attendance at 2,413, a figure that marked the best single-season average attendance in the last five seasons.

The 2025-26 season begins in September. Stay tuned for the USHL's schedule release later this summer.







