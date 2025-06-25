Lincoln Stars Named USHL Organization of the Year

The Lincoln Stars have been named the United States Hockey League (USHL) Organization of the Year for the 2024-25 season, as determined by a vote of the league's teams.

This season marks the third time Lincoln has received the prestigious honor, having previously won it in 1996 and 2000.

On the ice, USHL Head Coach of the Year Rocky Russo and USHL General Manager of the Year Nick Fabrizio steered the team to an Anderson Cup as the league's regular-season champion for the fourth time in team history and the third time in the USHL's Tier-1 era.

The star-laden Stars set a team record for most goals in a single season (272) and most wins in a single season (44). Yan Shostak was recognized as First-Team All-USHL and USHL Goalie of the Year. Shostak's backup, William Prowse, was named to the All-Rookie Team, while forward Jack Pechar and defenseman Etienne Lessard earned All-Second Team and All-Third Team honors, respectively.

The Stars played in front of three sellout crowds for the first time since 2019. In the front office, Lincoln posted double-digit increases in hockey-related revenue, such as ticket sales, sponsorships, merchandise sales, and concession sales. The team emphasized filling the rink with or without the ice installed, such as when the Stars hosted country music star Rodney Atkins at the Ice Box earlier this month. Atkins' concert was one of twelve non-hockey events the Stars scheduled during the year.

Owning their role, the Stars also added a 16U AAA team to join their 18U AAA squad as they continue to grow hockey in Nebraska's capital city by creating more opportunities to play, driving interest in the sport, and embracing the community that has supported the team since Lincoln's inaugural season in 1996.

"Congratulations to the Lincoln Stars on being named the USHL Organization of the Year for the 2024-25 season," said USHL President and Commissioner Glenn Hefferan. "This recognition reflects the strong leadership of Owner Alberto Fernandez and Team President Tyler Shaffar, along with the exceptional work of Rocky Russo, Nick Fabrizio, their staff, especially Suzanne Petersen and Harrison Gates, as well as the players throughout the year. The Stars not only delivered success on the ice but also reenergized the Ice Box and reconnected with a passionate fan base that has supported them since 1996. We commend the entire Lincoln organization for setting a high standard and continuing to grow the game in Nebraska's capital."







